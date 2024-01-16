|
Cairn Homes Plc: Trading Update for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Trading Update for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
Very Strong Sales and Profitability in H2 2023 with a Record Sales Pipeline of over €900 Million Entering 2024
Dublin / London, 16 January 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) today issues a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2023 in advance of full year results to be announced on 29 February 2024.
FY23 Trading Update
The Company delivered our strongest ever financial and operational performance in 2023 in another year of strong growth for our business:
FY24 Outlook & Guidance
Cairn starts 2024 with a forward sales pipeline of 2,350 new homes. Momentum is very strong entering the year with over 500 new homes due to close in the first three months of the year and 1,600 of our current forward sales pipeline expected to close in 2024.
Cairn is therefore poised to deliver an exceptional output and financial performance in 2024, and expects to deliver year-on-year turnover and profit growth of c. 30% and:
The Company will provide a further update when we release our full year 2023 results on 29 February 2024.
Commenting on the full year 2023 trading update, Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, said:
“Our Company is experiencing sustained positive momentum. We are building record numbers of new homes and we have delivered our strongest ever operational and financial performance in 2023. Continued reinvestment in our building platform and a €900 million sales pipeline as we start the new year leaves us poised to grow our business by a further 30% in 2024.”
“We are passionate about the homes we build and after closing 1,741 homes last year, over 20,000 people now live in the 7,500 Cairn Homes we have built to date. We look forward to doubling that number over the next few years.”
“More broadly, year-on-year housing supply is growing. Yet, despite essential Government supports, a mere 10% of annual housing transactions are newly built homes purchased by First Time Buyers. Only just over 5,000 young families received keys to new homes in Ireland in the past 12 months.”
“Encouragingly, awareness and take up of the First Home shared equity scheme is improving. However, a significant increase in the supply of new homes is needed, and at sales prices below the caps set by the Government for this crucial support.”
“In the absence of enough of these affordable homes for First Time Buyers to purchase, the Government is now also priortising the completion of well-located affordable rental apartment developments. These scaled new developments, which, in the main, will be State-owned assets, could offer truly affordable, long-term or transitional housing solutions for tens of thousands of young people working in our economy.”
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Declan Murray, Head of Finance & Treasury
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Gavin McLoughlin
Morwenna Rice
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300-unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
1 The accounting treatment for forward fund units is on an equivalent unit basis
2 Defined as Profit after Tax divided by Total Equity at year end
