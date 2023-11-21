21.11.2023 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

21 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.278

£1.118

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.268

£1.104

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.272819

£1.113396

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,386,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1438

1.268

XDUB

 08:07:51

00067806951TRLO0

5902

1.276

XDUB

 09:43:46

00067809904TRLO0

1593

1.278

XDUB

 10:32:21

00067811468TRLO0

2073

1.278

XDUB

 10:32:21

00067811467TRLO0

6919

1.272

XDUB

 11:17:52

00067812551TRLO0

6527

1.272

XDUB

 12:56:36

00067814822TRLO0

6385

1.270

XDUB

 13:46:40

00067816142TRLO0

6754

1.272

XDUB

 14:31:51

00067818205TRLO0

384

1.274

XDUB

 15:24:24

00067821182TRLO0

6549

1.274

XDUB

 15:24:24

00067821181TRLO0

1945

1.272

XDUB

 15:45:22

00067822527TRLO0

1795

1.272

XDUB

 15:45:22

00067822530TRLO0

1000

1.272

XDUB

 15:45:22

00067822529TRLO0

736

1.272

XDUB

 15:45:22

00067822528TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1233

111.80

XLON

 08:08:01

00067806954TRLO0

1

111.80

XLON

 08:08:01

00067806953TRLO0

1000

110.40

XLON

 08:21:47

00067807258TRLO0

4688

110.40

XLON

 08:21:47

00067807259TRLO0

2915

111.60

XLON

 09:43:46

00067809905TRLO0

1780

111.60

XLON

 09:43:46

00067809906TRLO0

778

111.60

XLON

 09:43:46

00067809907TRLO0

5997

111.60

XLON

 09:54:05

00067810342TRLO0

4967

111.40

XLON

 11:09:52

00067812374TRLO0

344

111.40

XLON

 11:09:53

00067812375TRLO0

3600

111.00

XLON

 14:00:10

00067816496TRLO0

102

111.00

XLON

 14:00:24

00067816500TRLO0

1202

111.40

XLON

 14:46:08

00067818998TRLO0

3927

111.40

XLON

 14:46:08

00067818999TRLO0

1094

111.60

XLON

 15:22:12

00067821073TRLO0

3750

111.60

XLON

 15:22:12

00067821074TRLO0

595

111.60

XLON

 15:22:12

00067821075TRLO0

5082

111.60

XLON

 15:22:12

00067821076TRLO0

3237

111.40

XLON

 15:24:24

00067821180TRLO0

3708

111.20

XLON

 15:53:22

00067823132TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 286098
EQS News ID: 1777665

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

