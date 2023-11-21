Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.278 £1.118 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.268 £1.104 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.272819 £1.113396

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,386,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1438 1.268 XDUB 08:07:51 00067806951TRLO0 5902 1.276 XDUB 09:43:46 00067809904TRLO0 1593 1.278 XDUB 10:32:21 00067811468TRLO0 2073 1.278 XDUB 10:32:21 00067811467TRLO0 6919 1.272 XDUB 11:17:52 00067812551TRLO0 6527 1.272 XDUB 12:56:36 00067814822TRLO0 6385 1.270 XDUB 13:46:40 00067816142TRLO0 6754 1.272 XDUB 14:31:51 00067818205TRLO0 384 1.274 XDUB 15:24:24 00067821182TRLO0 6549 1.274 XDUB 15:24:24 00067821181TRLO0 1945 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822527TRLO0 1795 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822530TRLO0 1000 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822529TRLO0 736 1.272 XDUB 15:45:22 00067822528TRLO0

London Stock Exchange