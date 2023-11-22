Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.280 £1.114 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.250 £1.094 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.261097 £1.102006

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,286,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 577 1.280 XDUB 08:27:36 00067828872TRLO0 6285 1.280 XDUB 08:27:36 00067828871TRLO0 3048 1.264 XDUB 09:57:38 00067831992TRLO0 2300 1.264 XDUB 09:57:38 00067831991TRLO0 711 1.264 XDUB 09:57:38 00067831990TRLO0 2162 1.264 XDUB 12:43:06 00067836459TRLO0 6581 1.262 XDUB 13:22:41 00067837827TRLO0 4354 1.260 XDUB 13:58:48 00067838951TRLO0 2103 1.260 XDUB 14:01:06 00067839099TRLO0 429 1.256 XDUB 14:50:00 00067842141TRLO0 4600 1.256 XDUB 14:50:00 00067842140TRLO0 1444 1.256 XDUB 14:50:00 00067842139TRLO0 6816 1.250 XDUB 15:05:54 00067843124TRLO0 3161 1.256 XDUB 15:51:00 00067845228TRLO0 359 1.256 XDUB 15:51:00 00067845227TRLO0 87 1.256 XDUB 15:51:00 00067845226TRLO0 2483 1.256 XDUB 15:59:00 00067845586TRLO0 2500 1.256 XDUB 15:59:00 00067845585TRLO0

London Stock Exchange