22.11.2023

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

22 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 21 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.280

£1.114

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.250

£1.094

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.261097

£1.102006

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,286,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

577

1.280

XDUB

 08:27:36

00067828872TRLO0

6285

1.280

XDUB

 08:27:36

00067828871TRLO0

3048

1.264

XDUB

 09:57:38

00067831992TRLO0

2300

1.264

XDUB

 09:57:38

00067831991TRLO0

711

1.264

XDUB

 09:57:38

00067831990TRLO0

2162

1.264

XDUB

 12:43:06

00067836459TRLO0

6581

1.262

XDUB

 13:22:41

00067837827TRLO0

4354

1.260

XDUB

 13:58:48

00067838951TRLO0

2103

1.260

XDUB

 14:01:06

00067839099TRLO0

429

1.256

XDUB

 14:50:00

00067842141TRLO0

4600

1.256

XDUB

 14:50:00

00067842140TRLO0

1444

1.256

XDUB

 14:50:00

00067842139TRLO0

6816

1.250

XDUB

 15:05:54

00067843124TRLO0

3161

1.256

XDUB

 15:51:00

00067845228TRLO0

359

1.256

XDUB

 15:51:00

00067845227TRLO0

87

1.256

XDUB

 15:51:00

00067845226TRLO0

2483

1.256

XDUB

 15:59:00

00067845586TRLO0

2500

1.256

XDUB

 15:59:00

00067845585TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6042

111.40

XLON

 08:27:36

00067828873TRLO0

6000

111.20

XLON

 09:36:40

00067831160TRLO0

281

111.20

XLON

 09:36:40

00067831161TRLO0

5028

110.60

XLON

 09:57:38

00067831987TRLO0

822

110.60

XLON

 09:57:38

00067831988TRLO0

128

110.60

XLON

 09:57:38

00067831989TRLO0

5963

110.20

XLON

 12:36:07

00067836339TRLO0

5806

109.80

XLON

 14:01:06

00067839098TRLO0

3945

109.60

XLON

 14:50:00

00067842142TRLO0

742

109.60

XLON

 14:50:00

00067842143TRLO0

1167

109.60

XLON

 14:50:00

00067842144TRLO0

6011

109.60

XLON

 14:50:00

00067842145TRLO0

1358

109.40

XLON

 14:50:00

00067842146TRLO0

3109

109.40

XLON

 15:36:59

00067844464TRLO0

72

109.40

XLON

 15:59:00

00067845584TRLO0

2153

109.40

XLON

 15:59:00

00067845587TRLO0

1373

109.40

XLON

 16:01:01

00067845678TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 286405
EQS News ID: 1778803

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

