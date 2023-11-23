23.11.2023 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
23-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

23 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.256

£1.094

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.248

£1.078

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.252427

£1.088117

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 657,186,628 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6399

1.252

XDUB

 08:41:02

00067849504TRLO0

5316

1.248

XDUB

 14:08:27

00067862835TRLO0

935

1.248

XDUB

 14:08:27

00067862836TRLO0

5364

1.252

XDUB

 14:46:27

00067864461TRLO0

1576

1.252

XDUB

 14:46:27

00067864462TRLO0

1840

1.252

XDUB

 14:47:37

00067864548TRLO0

1740

1.252

XDUB

 14:47:37

00067864549TRLO0

3320

1.254

XDUB

 14:51:30

00067864690TRLO0

2435

1.252

XDUB

 14:53:20

00067864783TRLO0

4216

1.252

XDUB

 14:53:34

00067864799TRLO0

2177

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867744TRLO0

1895

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867745TRLO0

1355

1.254

XDUB

 15:35:19

00067867746TRLO0

3000

1.256

XDUB

 15:46:17

00067868420TRLO0

439

1.256

XDUB

 15:46:17

00067868421TRLO0

4217

1.252

XDUB

 15:50:50

00067868601TRLO0

447

1.256

XDUB

 16:08:36

00067869833TRLO0

3329

1.256

XDUB

 16:08:36

00067869834TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1382

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849506TRLO0

1700

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849507TRLO0

2885

109.00

XLON

 08:41:07

00067849508TRLO0

790

107.80

XLON

 09:32:22

00067851150TRLO0

1651

107.80

XLON

 09:32:22

00067851151TRLO0

5126

108.40

XLON

 10:29:59

00067853541TRLO0

5713

108.40

XLON

 12:09:34

00067857620TRLO0

6095

109.00

XLON

 13:33:02

00067861208TRLO0

5031

108.60

XLON

 14:20:23

00067863330TRLO0

3760

109.40

XLON

 14:53:08

00067864773TRLO0

127

108.60

XLON

 14:53:34

00067864800TRLO0

5731

109.00

XLON

 15:04:18

00067865528TRLO0

5878

109.00

XLON

 15:50:50

00067868599TRLO0

2880

109.20

XLON

 15:50:50

00067868600TRLO0

1251

109.00

XLON

 15:52:42

00067868759TRLO0

 


