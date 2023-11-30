30.11.2023 08:00:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30 November 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29 November 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.244

£1.076

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.240

£1.072

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.241986

£1.074188

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,876,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1338

1.242

XDUB

 10:46:25

00067938744TRLO0

1134

1.242

XDUB

 10:46:25

00067938745TRLO0

699

1.242

XDUB

 12:50:23

00067941738TRLO0

2333

1.242

XDUB

 12:50:27

00067941739TRLO0

1368

1.244

XDUB

 14:43:14

00067945250TRLO0

844

1.244

XDUB

 14:43:14

00067945251TRLO0

2284

1.240

XDUB

 15:12:33

00067946871TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

495

107.60

XLON

 10:10:01

00067937336TRLO0

1764

107.60

XLON

 10:10:01

00067937337TRLO0

1558

107.20

XLON

 12:36:35

00067941515TRLO0

52

107.20

XLON

 12:36:35

00067941516TRLO0

3212

107.60

XLON

 13:58:39

00067943420TRLO0

1070

107.20

XLON

 15:19:13

00067947124TRLO0

187

107.20

XLON

 15:19:13

00067947125TRLO0

1400

107.20

XLON

 15:34:13

00067947860TRLO0

262

107.20

XLON

 15:34:13

00067947861TRLO0

 


Nachrichten