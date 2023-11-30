Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30 November 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 November 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.244 £1.076 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.240 £1.072 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.241986 £1.074188

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,876,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1338 1.242 XDUB 10:46:25 00067938744TRLO0 1134 1.242 XDUB 10:46:25 00067938745TRLO0 699 1.242 XDUB 12:50:23 00067941738TRLO0 2333 1.242 XDUB 12:50:27 00067941739TRLO0 1368 1.244 XDUB 14:43:14 00067945250TRLO0 844 1.244 XDUB 14:43:14 00067945251TRLO0 2284 1.240 XDUB 15:12:33 00067946871TRLO0

London Stock Exchange