04.12.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

04 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 01 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.264

£1.084

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.254

£1.076

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.258798

£1.080395

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,836,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

500

1.254

XDUB

 08:12:39

00067973418TRLO0

2000

1.258

XDUB

 09:11:27

00067974858TRLO0

1900

1.256

XDUB

 12:51:00

00067979036TRLO0

358

1.256

XDUB

 12:51:00

00067979035TRLO0

1987

1.262

XDUB

 14:27:38

00067980816TRLO0

84

1.262

XDUB

 14:27:38

00067980817TRLO0

919

1.260

XDUB

 14:44:06

00067981357TRLO0

347

1.260

XDUB

 14:44:06

00067981358TRLO0

552

1.258

XDUB

 14:59:01

00067982001TRLO0

740

1.258

XDUB

 14:59:01

00067982000TRLO0

613

1.264

XDUB

 15:48:47

00067984818TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1729

108.00

XLON

 09:43:05

00067975437TRLO0

2106

107.80

XLON

 13:12:08

00067979297TRLO0

2062

107.60

XLON

 13:40:03

00067979890TRLO0

2564

108.40

XLON

 14:41:29

00067981252TRLO0

1400

108.40

XLON

 15:34:29

00067984274TRLO0

139

108.40

XLON

 15:34:29

00067984275TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 289296
EQS News ID: 1788019

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

