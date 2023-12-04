Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04 December 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.264 £1.084 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.254 £1.076 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.258798 £1.080395

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,836,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.254 XDUB 08:12:39 00067973418TRLO0 2000 1.258 XDUB 09:11:27 00067974858TRLO0 1900 1.256 XDUB 12:51:00 00067979036TRLO0 358 1.256 XDUB 12:51:00 00067979035TRLO0 1987 1.262 XDUB 14:27:38 00067980816TRLO0 84 1.262 XDUB 14:27:38 00067980817TRLO0 919 1.260 XDUB 14:44:06 00067981357TRLO0 347 1.260 XDUB 14:44:06 00067981358TRLO0 552 1.258 XDUB 14:59:01 00067982001TRLO0 740 1.258 XDUB 14:59:01 00067982000TRLO0 613 1.264 XDUB 15:48:47 00067984818TRLO0

London Stock Exchange