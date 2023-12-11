Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

11 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 08 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.300

£1.120

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.284

£1.110

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.291283

£1.114096

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,801,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

460

1.286

XDUB

 08:15:40

00068083617TRLO0

40

1.288

XDUB

 08:15:40

00068083618TRLO0

847

1.284

XDUB

 08:20:28

00068083720TRLO0

1500

1.284

XDUB

 08:20:28

00068083719TRLO0

2190

1.290

XDUB

 13:33:00

00068094526TRLO0

1952

1.290

XDUB

 13:34:20

00068094785TRLO0

150

1.300

XDUB

 15:58:09

00068103033TRLO0

501

1.298

XDUB

 16:05:15

00068103350TRLO0

138

1.298

XDUB

 16:05:15

00068103349TRLO0

445

1.300

XDUB

 16:23:30

00068104294TRLO0

1284

1.300

XDUB

 16:23:44

00068104317TRLO0

493

1.300

XDUB

 16:23:44

00068104318TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3055

111.00

XLON

 09:18:41

00068085367TRLO0

2153

111.00

XLON

 09:25:19

00068085562TRLO0

3052

112.00

XLON

 14:56:12

00068099647TRLO0

1400

111.60

XLON

 15:42:11

00068102296TRLO0

340

111.60

XLON

 15:42:11

00068102297TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 290952
EQS News ID: 1793387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

