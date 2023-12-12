12.12.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

12 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.306

£1.116

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.290

£1.112

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.300654

£1.114539

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

In addition, on 11 December 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through the Company’s broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.30.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,481,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

704

1.290

XDUB

 08:53:49

00068107796TRLO0

1500

1.290

XDUB

 08:53:49

00068107795TRLO0

1827

1.306

XDUB

 12:41:47

00068113387TRLO0

467

1.306

XDUB

 12:41:47

00068113386TRLO0

1417

1.304

XDUB

 12:46:18

00068113440TRLO0

2286

1.304

XDUB

 14:53:33

00068117877TRLO0

1799

1.300

XDUB

 15:17:39

00068119297TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5008

111.60

XLON

 12:37:50

00068113351TRLO0

643

111.20

XLON

 13:30:27

00068114474TRLO0

1672

111.20

XLON

 13:30:27

00068114475TRLO0

2677

111.40

XLON

 15:14:10

00068119209TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 291244
EQS News ID: 1794467

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

