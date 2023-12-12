Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 December 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.306 £1.116 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.290 £1.112 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.300654 £1.114539

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 11 December 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the “ordinary shares”) on Euronext Dublin through the Company’s broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.30.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,481,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 704 1.290 XDUB 08:53:49 00068107796TRLO0 1500 1.290 XDUB 08:53:49 00068107795TRLO0 1827 1.306 XDUB 12:41:47 00068113387TRLO0 467 1.306 XDUB 12:41:47 00068113386TRLO0 1417 1.304 XDUB 12:46:18 00068113440TRLO0 2286 1.304 XDUB 14:53:33 00068117877TRLO0 1799 1.300 XDUB 15:17:39 00068119297TRLO0

London Stock Exchange