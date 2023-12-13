Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 December 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.300 £1.112 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.272 £1.096 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.284039 £1.100691

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,529,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.300 XDUB 08:11:55 00068124902TRLO0 234 1.286 XDUB 10:11:39 00068129468TRLO0 1800 1.286 XDUB 10:11:39 00068129467TRLO0 2203 1.292 XDUB 10:46:58 00068130405TRLO0 2237 1.286 XDUB 13:34:01 00068135357TRLO0 1270 1.274 XDUB 14:48:07 00068138657TRLO0 1514 1.272 XDUB 15:09:24 00068139657TRLO0 242 1.272 XDUB 15:37:30 00068141093TRLO0

London Stock Exchange