Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

13 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.300

£1.112

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.272

£1.096

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.284039

£1.100691

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,529,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

500

1.300

XDUB

 08:11:55

00068124902TRLO0

234

1.286

XDUB

 10:11:39

00068129468TRLO0

1800

1.286

XDUB

 10:11:39

00068129467TRLO0

2203

1.292

XDUB

 10:46:58

00068130405TRLO0

2237

1.286

XDUB

 13:34:01

00068135357TRLO0

1270

1.274

XDUB

 14:48:07

00068138657TRLO0

1514

1.272

XDUB

 15:09:24

00068139657TRLO0

242

1.272

XDUB

 15:37:30

00068141093TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2170

111.20

XLON

 09:04:26

00068126885TRLO0

2031

110.20

XLON

 13:34:01

00068135358TRLO0

2033

109.60

XLON

 13:57:16

00068136465TRLO0

3766

109.60

XLON

 15:27:16

00068140595TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 291535
EQS News ID: 1795495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

