14.12.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

14 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 13 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.258

£1.070

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.230

£1.060

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.244139

£1.068065

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,509,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2383

1.258

XDUB

 09:05:43

00068145720TRLO0

2397

1.244

XDUB

 14:11:06

00068152722TRLO0

2384

1.242

XDUB

 14:13:43

00068152817TRLO0

1250

1.240

XDUB

 14:52:07

00068154736TRLO0

1586

1.230

XDUB

 15:29:17

00068156627TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1

106.80

XLON

 12:32:34

00068149654TRLO0

2483

106.80

XLON

 12:32:34

00068149655TRLO0

2106

107.00

XLON

 13:53:13

00068152100TRLO0

1986

107.00

XLON

 14:11:07

00068152723TRLO0

1160

107.00

XLON

 15:00:17

00068155174TRLO0

319

107.00

XLON

 15:00:17

00068155175TRLO0

1267

106.40

XLON

 15:10:08

00068155765TRLO0

678

106.00

XLON

 15:27:07

00068156526TRLO0

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 291825
EQS News ID: 1796429

 
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten