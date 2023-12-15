15.12.2023 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

15 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.256

£1.090

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.246

£1.068

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.251998

£1.078303

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,489,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2139

1.252

XDUB

 08:33:23

00068164141TRLO0

2258

1.256

XDUB

 09:49:24

00068168735TRLO0

388

1.256

XDUB

 13:05:28

00068176513TRLO0

1

1.256

XDUB

 13:47:33

00068178530TRLO0

1630

1.256

XDUB

 13:59:55

00068179440TRLO0

2190

1.248

XDUB

 14:51:16

00068182423TRLO0

1394

1.246

XDUB

 15:40:15

00068186020TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

209

107.80

XLON

 08:43:10

00068164849TRLO0

2062

107.80

XLON

 08:43:10

00068164850TRLO0

2338

109.00

XLON

 11:49:17

00068174027TRLO0

2072

107.60

XLON

 13:59:55

00068179439TRLO0

1268

106.80

XLON

 15:01:28

00068182923TRLO0

452

107.40

XLON

 16:18:24

00068187914TRLO0

497

107.40

XLON

 16:18:51

00068187932TRLO0

816

107.40

XLON

 16:19:00

00068187944TRLO0

286

107.40

XLON

 16:19:00

00068187945TRLO0

 


