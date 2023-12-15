Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 December 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.256 £1.090 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.246 £1.068 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.251998 £1.078303

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,489,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2139 1.252 XDUB 08:33:23 00068164141TRLO0 2258 1.256 XDUB 09:49:24 00068168735TRLO0 388 1.256 XDUB 13:05:28 00068176513TRLO0 1 1.256 XDUB 13:47:33 00068178530TRLO0 1630 1.256 XDUB 13:59:55 00068179440TRLO0 2190 1.248 XDUB 14:51:16 00068182423TRLO0 1394 1.246 XDUB 15:40:15 00068186020TRLO0

London Stock Exchange