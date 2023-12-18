18.12.2023 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

18 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

10,000

10,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.276

£1.094

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.260

£1.084

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.270240

£1.089781

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,469,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

500

1.260

XDUB

 08:11:36

00068189623TRLO0

2120

1.266

XDUB

 09:15:37

00068191222TRLO0

2444

1.276

XDUB

 10:51:33

00068194250TRLO0

2021

1.270

XDUB

 13:41:05

00068198171TRLO0

1305

1.266

XDUB

 15:20:02

00068201297TRLO0

1610

1.274

XDUB

 15:41:38

00068201958TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1787

108.80

XLON

 09:11:12

00068191090TRLO0

2075

109.00

XLON

 10:51:33

00068194249TRLO0

908

109.40

XLON

 11:37:09

00068195759TRLO0

191

109.40

XLON

 11:37:09

00068195760TRLO0

317

108.40

XLON

 13:42:15

00068198201TRLO0

1850

108.40

XLON

 13:42:15

00068198202TRLO0

1490

109.40

XLON

 15:42:49

00068202025TRLO0

632

109.40

XLON

 15:50:06

00068202211TRLO0

261

109.20

XLON

 15:50:06

00068202212TRLO0

489

109.20

XLON

 15:50:06

00068202213TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 292406
EQS News ID: 1798425

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

