22.12.2023 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

22 December 2023

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 21 December 2023 it purchased a total of 213,090 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

138,090

75,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.308

£1.134

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.298

£1.124

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.303137

£1.130317

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,023,916 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3655

1.300

XDUB

 08:10:08

00068250524TRLO0

3409

1.300

XDUB

 08:33:54

00068250901TRLO0

3728

1.304

XDUB

 08:54:19

00068251532TRLO0

2499

1.302

XDUB

 09:17:54

00068252031TRLO0

888

1.302

XDUB

 09:20:28

00068252080TRLO0

4124

1.300

XDUB

 09:40:56

00068252403TRLO0

5025

1.300

XDUB

 09:40:59

00068252405TRLO0

799

1.300

XDUB

 09:58:10

00068252779TRLO0

3503

1.298

XDUB

 10:01:10

00068252863TRLO0

5544

1.300

XDUB

 11:42:11

00068255144TRLO0

3044

1.300

XDUB

 12:07:00

00068255587TRLO0

4602

1.300

XDUB

 12:16:01

00068255747TRLO0

3568

1.298

XDUB

 12:16:11

00068255757TRLO0

5021

1.302

XDUB

 12:40:47

00068256129TRLO0

6514

1.302

XDUB

 12:40:47

00068256130TRLO0

4286

1.302

XDUB

 12:40:47

00068256131TRLO0

2430

1.304

XDUB

 13:22:49

00068256928TRLO0

3441

1.304

XDUB

 13:22:49

00068256929TRLO0

2478

1.304

XDUB

 13:29:10

00068257029TRLO0

2246

1.304

XDUB

 13:51:30

00068257391TRLO0

5000

1.308

XDUB

 14:19:08

00068257936TRLO0

5000

1.308

XDUB

 14:19:08

00068257937TRLO0

2710

1.308

XDUB

 14:19:08

00068257938TRLO0

3427

1.304

XDUB

 14:43:27

00068258535TRLO0

2500

1.306

XDUB

 14:43:27

00068258536TRLO0

1600

1.306

XDUB

 14:43:27

00068258537TRLO0

74

1.306

XDUB

 14:43:27

00068258538TRLO0

4091

1.300

XDUB

 15:05:10

00068259252TRLO0

313

1.302

XDUB

 15:05:10

00068259253TRLO0

2500

1.302

XDUB

 15:05:10

00068259254TRLO0

950

1.304

XDUB

 15:34:58

00068260361TRLO0

5183

1.306

XDUB

 15:57:25

00068261102TRLO0

16142

1.306

XDUB

 15:57:25

00068261103TRLO0

8000

1.306

XDUB

 15:57:25

00068261104TRLO0

1561

1.306

XDUB

 15:57:25

00068261105TRLO0

612

1.302

XDUB

 16:15:25

00068261837TRLO0

3561

1.302

XDUB

 16:15:25

00068261838TRLO0

4062

1.302

XDUB

 16:15:25

00068261839TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

861

113.00

XLON

 08:08:54

00068250508TRLO0

3974

112.40

XLON

 08:10:08

00068250523TRLO0

2704

112.80

XLON

 09:20:28

00068252081TRLO0

1211

112.80

XLON

 09:20:28

00068252082TRLO0

120

112.60

XLON

 09:40:56

00068252401TRLO0

3873

112.60

XLON

 09:40:56

00068252402TRLO0

861

113.00

XLON

 10:13:39

00068253106TRLO0

645

112.60

XLON

 10:43:43

00068253811TRLO0

1370

112.60

XLON

 10:43:43

00068253812TRLO0

3330

112.60

XLON

 12:16:11

00068255755TRLO0

907

112.60

XLON

 12:16:11

00068255756TRLO0

35

113.00

XLON

 12:53:04

00068256335TRLO0

4186

113.00

XLON

 12:53:04

00068256336TRLO0

2130

113.20

XLON

 14:21:59

00068258023TRLO0

5308

113.40

XLON

 14:21:59

00068258024TRLO0

1557

113.40

XLON

 14:21:59

00068258025TRLO0

972

113.00

XLON

 14:59:19

00068258999TRLO0

2906

113.00

XLON

 14:59:19

00068259000TRLO0

4672

113.00

XLON

 15:05:59

00068259274TRLO0

2

113.20

XLON

 15:33:57

00068260325TRLO0

7253

113.20

XLON

 15:33:57

00068260326TRLO0

3905

113.20

XLON

 15:33:57

00068260327TRLO0

1278

113.20

XLON

 15:33:57

00068260328TRLO0

4165

113.20

XLON

 15:36:06

00068260411TRLO0

8343

113.20

XLON

 15:36:06

00068260412TRLO0

3517

113.40

XLON

 15:51:48

00068260941TRLO0

98

113.40

XLON

 15:51:48

00068260942TRLO0

2314

112.80

XLON

 16:02:38

00068261388TRLO0

871

113.20

XLON

 16:13:59

00068261775TRLO0

1632

113.20

XLON

 16:15:25

00068261836TRLO0

 

 


