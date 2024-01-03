03.01.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

3 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 January 2024 it purchased a total of 60,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

40,000

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.334

£1.154

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.318

£1.152

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.329547

£1.153494

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1524

1.332

XDUB

 08:48:59

00068285310TRLO0

405

1.332

XDUB

 08:48:59

00068285311TRLO0

1278

1.332

XDUB

 08:48:59

00068285312TRLO0

698

1.332

XDUB

 08:48:59

00068285313TRLO0

2000

1.334

XDUB

 08:48:59

00068285314TRLO0

3772

1.318

XDUB

 11:25:44

00068288950TRLO0

1747

1.328

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068292394TRLO0

1209

1.328

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068292395TRLO0

569

1.328

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068292396TRLO0

1300

1.326

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068292397TRLO0

717

1.326

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068292398TRLO0

385

1.332

XDUB

 14:19:08

00068293533TRLO0

2500

1.334

XDUB

 14:24:05

00068293625TRLO0

443

1.334

XDUB

 14:24:05

00068293626TRLO0

4955

1.330

XDUB

 14:31:19

00068293810TRLO0

4649

1.328

XDUB

 14:41:02

00068294136TRLO0

243

1.330

XDUB

 14:41:02

00068294137TRLO0

430

1.332

XDUB

 15:03:44

00068294676TRLO0

643

1.332

XDUB

 15:27:04

00068295202TRLO0

1298

1.332

XDUB

 15:27:04

00068295203TRLO0

852

1.332

XDUB

 15:27:04

00068295204TRLO0

273

1.332

XDUB

 16:05:52

00068296363TRLO0

181

1.332

XDUB

 16:07:28

00068296436TRLO0

181

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296676TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296677TRLO0

1034

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296678TRLO0

2712

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296679TRLO0

513

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296680TRLO0

1489

1.332

XDUB

 16:13:12

00068296681TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

82

115.20

XLON

 09:29:12

00068286371TRLO0

3264

115.20

XLON

 09:29:12

00068286370TRLO0

452

115.20

XLON

 09:29:12

00068286369TRLO0

832

115.20

XLON

 09:29:12

00068286372TRLO0

4649

115.40

XLON

 14:31:19

00068293809TRLO0

128

115.40

XLON

 14:42:41

00068294172TRLO0

1700

115.40

XLON

 14:42:41

00068294173TRLO0

97

115.40

XLON

 15:28:51

00068295238TRLO0

3929

115.40

XLON

 15:28:51

00068295239TRLO0

473

115.40

XLON

 15:28:51

00068295240TRLO0

2900

115.40

XLON

 15:54:01

00068295960TRLO0

1062

115.40

XLON

 15:54:01

00068295961TRLO0

432

115.20

XLON

 16:24:21

00068297225TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 295041
EQS News ID: 1806973

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

