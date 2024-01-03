Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

3 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 January 2024 it purchased a total of 60,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 40,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.334 £1.154 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.318 £1.152 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.329547 £1.153494

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1524 1.332 XDUB 08:48:59 00068285310TRLO0 405 1.332 XDUB 08:48:59 00068285311TRLO0 1278 1.332 XDUB 08:48:59 00068285312TRLO0 698 1.332 XDUB 08:48:59 00068285313TRLO0 2000 1.334 XDUB 08:48:59 00068285314TRLO0 3772 1.318 XDUB 11:25:44 00068288950TRLO0 1747 1.328 XDUB 13:27:41 00068292394TRLO0 1209 1.328 XDUB 13:27:41 00068292395TRLO0 569 1.328 XDUB 13:27:41 00068292396TRLO0 1300 1.326 XDUB 13:27:41 00068292397TRLO0 717 1.326 XDUB 13:27:41 00068292398TRLO0 385 1.332 XDUB 14:19:08 00068293533TRLO0 2500 1.334 XDUB 14:24:05 00068293625TRLO0 443 1.334 XDUB 14:24:05 00068293626TRLO0 4955 1.330 XDUB 14:31:19 00068293810TRLO0 4649 1.328 XDUB 14:41:02 00068294136TRLO0 243 1.330 XDUB 14:41:02 00068294137TRLO0 430 1.332 XDUB 15:03:44 00068294676TRLO0 643 1.332 XDUB 15:27:04 00068295202TRLO0 1298 1.332 XDUB 15:27:04 00068295203TRLO0 852 1.332 XDUB 15:27:04 00068295204TRLO0 273 1.332 XDUB 16:05:52 00068296363TRLO0 181 1.332 XDUB 16:07:28 00068296436TRLO0 181 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296676TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296677TRLO0 1034 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296678TRLO0 2712 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296679TRLO0 513 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296680TRLO0 1489 1.332 XDUB 16:13:12 00068296681TRLO0

London Stock Exchange