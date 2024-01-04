04.01.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

04 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.300

£1.134

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.318

£1.124

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.311077

£1.130096

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,683,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

854

1.318

XDUB

 08:08:10

00068298376TRLO0

706

1.314

XDUB

 08:25:31

00068298781TRLO0

4131

1.310

XDUB

 08:55:05

00068299450TRLO0

3722

1.300

XDUB

 10:44:09

00068302352TRLO0

1245

1.308

XDUB

 11:32:22

00068303745TRLO0

2694

1.308

XDUB

 11:32:22

00068303744TRLO0

552

1.310

XDUB

 11:41:09

00068304062TRLO0

302

1.310

XDUB

 11:41:09

00068304061TRLO0

3962

1.308

XDUB

 12:16:20

00068304908TRLO0

8

1.308

XDUB

 12:16:20

00068304907TRLO0

1576

1.310

XDUB

 12:16:20

00068304910TRLO0

2000

1.310

XDUB

 12:16:20

00068304909TRLO0

3464

1.310

XDUB

 13:55:06

00068306834TRLO0

3452

1.314

XDUB

 15:06:04

00068309693TRLO0

345

1.314

XDUB

 15:07:04

00068309772TRLO0

1438

1.314

XDUB

 15:07:04

00068309771TRLO0

1630

1.314

XDUB

 15:07:04

00068309774TRLO0

2000

1.314

XDUB

 15:07:04

00068309773TRLO0

4164

1.312

XDUB

 15:07:04

00068309775TRLO0

2162

1.310

XDUB

 15:12:12

00068310036TRLO0

2497

1.310

XDUB

 15:12:12

00068310035TRLO0

1492

1.312

XDUB

 15:12:12

00068310037TRLO0

1570

1.310

XDUB

 15:19:40

00068310371TRLO0

414

1.310

XDUB

 15:19:40

00068310370TRLO0

4433

1.310

XDUB

 15:31:03

00068311008TRLO0

4413

1.310

XDUB

 15:31:03

00068311009TRLO0

3776

1.308

XDUB

 15:52:11

00068312028TRLO0

4246

1.308

XDUB

 15:52:11

00068312027TRLO0

46

1.308

XDUB

 15:52:11

00068312031TRLO0

1620

1.308

XDUB

 15:52:11

00068312030TRLO0

2000

1.308

XDUB

 15:52:11

00068312029TRLO0

3086

1.310

XDUB

 16:03:12

00068312443TRLO0

517

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312528TRLO0

3783

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312529TRLO0

650

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312530TRLO0

2000

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312531TRLO0

3404

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312533TRLO0

968

1.310

XDUB

 16:04:47

00068312532TRLO0

1184

1.310

XDUB

 16:06:13

00068312591TRLO0

270

1.310

XDUB

 16:06:13

00068312590TRLO0

3419

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:40

00068312633TRLO0

3579

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312641TRLO0

854

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312640TRLO0

3921

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312642TRLO0

512

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312643TRLO0

435

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312645TRLO0

3670

1.310

XDUB

 16:07:47

00068312644TRLO0

2014

1.316

XDUB

 16:11:14

00068312803TRLO0

788

1.316

XDUB

 16:11:14

00068312802TRLO0

2000

1.316

XDUB

 16:11:14

00068312801TRLO0

791

1.316

XDUB

 16:12:44

00068312877TRLO0

2000

1.316

XDUB

 16:12:44

00068312876TRLO0

1709

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313268TRLO0

340

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313269TRLO0

766

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313270TRLO0

2000

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313272TRLO0

2543

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313273TRLO0

2000

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313274TRLO0

778

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313275TRLO0

1978

1.318

XDUB

 16:17:00

00068313276TRLO0

1127

1.316

XDUB

 16:17:23

00068313305TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4095

112.40

XLON

 09:47:21

00068300909TRLO0

915

113.00

XLON

 14:34:19

00068307883TRLO0

3007

113.00

XLON

 14:34:19

00068307884TRLO0

428

113.20

XLON

 15:06:04

00068309691TRLO0

1454

113.20

XLON

 15:06:04

00068309692TRLO0

945

113.20

XLON

 15:06:04

00068309694TRLO0

1595

113.20

XLON

 15:06:04

00068309695TRLO0

2670

113.00

XLON

 15:19:28

00068310345TRLO0

1714

113.00

XLON

 15:19:28

00068310346TRLO0

2698

113.00

XLON

 15:46:51

00068311759TRLO0

251

113.00

XLON

 15:52:32

00068312040TRLO0

697

113.00

XLON

 15:52:32

00068312041TRLO0

3900

113.40

XLON

 16:18:00

00068313370TRLO0

484

113.40

XLON

 16:19:46

00068313497TRLO0

147

113.40

XLON

 16:19:46

00068313498TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 295318
EQS News ID: 1807857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

