Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.300 £1.134 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.318 £1.124 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.311077 £1.130096

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,683,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 854 1.318 XDUB 08:08:10 00068298376TRLO0 706 1.314 XDUB 08:25:31 00068298781TRLO0 4131 1.310 XDUB 08:55:05 00068299450TRLO0 3722 1.300 XDUB 10:44:09 00068302352TRLO0 1245 1.308 XDUB 11:32:22 00068303745TRLO0 2694 1.308 XDUB 11:32:22 00068303744TRLO0 552 1.310 XDUB 11:41:09 00068304062TRLO0 302 1.310 XDUB 11:41:09 00068304061TRLO0 3962 1.308 XDUB 12:16:20 00068304908TRLO0 8 1.308 XDUB 12:16:20 00068304907TRLO0 1576 1.310 XDUB 12:16:20 00068304910TRLO0 2000 1.310 XDUB 12:16:20 00068304909TRLO0 3464 1.310 XDUB 13:55:06 00068306834TRLO0 3452 1.314 XDUB 15:06:04 00068309693TRLO0 345 1.314 XDUB 15:07:04 00068309772TRLO0 1438 1.314 XDUB 15:07:04 00068309771TRLO0 1630 1.314 XDUB 15:07:04 00068309774TRLO0 2000 1.314 XDUB 15:07:04 00068309773TRLO0 4164 1.312 XDUB 15:07:04 00068309775TRLO0 2162 1.310 XDUB 15:12:12 00068310036TRLO0 2497 1.310 XDUB 15:12:12 00068310035TRLO0 1492 1.312 XDUB 15:12:12 00068310037TRLO0 1570 1.310 XDUB 15:19:40 00068310371TRLO0 414 1.310 XDUB 15:19:40 00068310370TRLO0 4433 1.310 XDUB 15:31:03 00068311008TRLO0 4413 1.310 XDUB 15:31:03 00068311009TRLO0 3776 1.308 XDUB 15:52:11 00068312028TRLO0 4246 1.308 XDUB 15:52:11 00068312027TRLO0 46 1.308 XDUB 15:52:11 00068312031TRLO0 1620 1.308 XDUB 15:52:11 00068312030TRLO0 2000 1.308 XDUB 15:52:11 00068312029TRLO0 3086 1.310 XDUB 16:03:12 00068312443TRLO0 517 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312528TRLO0 3783 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312529TRLO0 650 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312530TRLO0 2000 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312531TRLO0 3404 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312533TRLO0 968 1.310 XDUB 16:04:47 00068312532TRLO0 1184 1.310 XDUB 16:06:13 00068312591TRLO0 270 1.310 XDUB 16:06:13 00068312590TRLO0 3419 1.310 XDUB 16:07:40 00068312633TRLO0 3579 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312641TRLO0 854 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312640TRLO0 3921 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312642TRLO0 512 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312643TRLO0 435 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312645TRLO0 3670 1.310 XDUB 16:07:47 00068312644TRLO0 2014 1.316 XDUB 16:11:14 00068312803TRLO0 788 1.316 XDUB 16:11:14 00068312802TRLO0 2000 1.316 XDUB 16:11:14 00068312801TRLO0 791 1.316 XDUB 16:12:44 00068312877TRLO0 2000 1.316 XDUB 16:12:44 00068312876TRLO0 1709 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313268TRLO0 340 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313269TRLO0 766 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313270TRLO0 2000 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313272TRLO0 2543 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313273TRLO0 2000 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313274TRLO0 778 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313275TRLO0 1978 1.318 XDUB 16:17:00 00068313276TRLO0 1127 1.316 XDUB 16:17:23 00068313305TRLO0

