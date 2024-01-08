08.01.2024 08:00:30

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

08 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.332

£1.148

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.306

£1.128

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.322003

£1.137582

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,493,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

867

1.324

XDUB

 08:03:58

00068327526TRLO0

4125

1.328

XDUB

 09:08:18

00068329946TRLO0

1741

1.328

XDUB

 09:08:18

00068329947TRLO0

1896

1.312

XDUB

 10:30:41

00068333329TRLO0

1710

1.312

XDUB

 10:30:41

00068333330TRLO0

2000

1.314

XDUB

 10:30:41

00068333331TRLO0

4176

1.306

XDUB

 10:45:02

00068333703TRLO0

1931

1.306

XDUB

 12:33:32

00068336098TRLO0

1471

1.306

XDUB

 12:33:32

00068336099TRLO0

1229

1.306

XDUB

 12:33:32

00068336100TRLO0

1443

1.312

XDUB

 12:39:18

00068336193TRLO0

570

1.312

XDUB

 12:41:08

00068336234TRLO0

1009

1.312

XDUB

 12:44:18

00068336289TRLO0

160

1.312

XDUB

 12:50:58

00068336417TRLO0

4225

1.312

XDUB

 13:31:37

00068337760TRLO0

3906

1.312

XDUB

 14:19:31

00068339844TRLO0

3492

1.312

XDUB

 14:19:31

00068339845TRLO0

1900

1.324

XDUB

 14:50:41

00068341389TRLO0

2978

1.324

XDUB

 14:50:41

00068341390TRLO0

1800

1.324

XDUB

 14:53:24

00068341555TRLO0

2527

1.324

XDUB

 14:53:24

00068341556TRLO0

2978

1.324

XDUB

 14:58:49

00068341822TRLO0

6300

1.332

XDUB

 15:35:28

00068343831TRLO0

1063

1.328

XDUB

 15:49:58

00068344400TRLO0

2385

1.328

XDUB

 15:49:58

00068344401TRLO0

175

1.328

XDUB

 15:50:00

00068344405TRLO0

58

1.330

XDUB

 15:56:16

00068344703TRLO0

3631

1.330

XDUB

 15:57:41

00068344750TRLO0

967

1.332

XDUB

 16:00:25

00068344851TRLO0

3164

1.332

XDUB

 16:00:25

00068344852TRLO0

5718

1.332

XDUB

 16:00:26

00068344853TRLO0

3509

1.330

XDUB

 16:04:11

00068345041TRLO0

173

1.330

XDUB

 16:15:05

00068345668TRLO0

2122

1.330

XDUB

 16:18:07

00068345835TRLO0

130

1.330

XDUB

 16:21:23

00068346137TRLO0

1870

1.330

XDUB

 16:21:23

00068346138TRLO0

376

1.330

XDUB

 16:24:04

00068346286TRLO0

225

1.330

XDUB

 16:27:25

00068346480TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

153

114.20

XLON

 09:39:53

00068331090TRLO0

4098

114.20

XLON

 09:39:53

00068331089TRLO0

88

113.20

XLON

 12:44:39

00068336294TRLO0

676

113.20

XLON

 12:44:39

00068336293TRLO0

1160

113.20

XLON

 13:11:31

00068336817TRLO0

853

113.20

XLON

 13:11:31

00068336816TRLO0

78

113.20

XLON

 13:11:41

00068336821TRLO0

718

113.20

XLON

 13:11:41

00068336820TRLO0

446

113.20

XLON

 13:11:41

00068336822TRLO0

4128

112.80

XLON

 13:31:44

00068337771TRLO0

1021

113.00

XLON

 14:32:42

00068340342TRLO0

2422

113.00

XLON

 14:32:42

00068340341TRLO0

2327

114.80

XLON

 15:23:26

00068343264TRLO0

1711

114.80

XLON

 15:23:26

00068343265TRLO0

1330

114.20

XLON

 15:50:00

00068344403TRLO0

1031

114.20

XLON

 15:50:00

00068344404TRLO0

87

114.20

XLON

 15:50:00

00068344407TRLO0

360

114.20

XLON

 15:50:00

00068344406TRLO0

554

114.40

XLON

 15:53:01

00068344551TRLO0

1435

114.40

XLON

 16:04:11

00068345040TRLO0

123

114.40

XLON

 16:04:11

00068345039TRLO0

201

114.40

XLON

 16:04:11

00068345038TRLO0

 


