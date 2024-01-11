Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11.01.2024 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

11 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 10 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.334

£1.146

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.320

£1.140

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.330796

£1.143369

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,161,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

842

1.320

XDUB

 08:08:10

00068388086TRLO0

5000

1.324

XDUB

 08:33:45

00068388861TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 08:44:09

00068389096TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 08:44:40

00068389101TRLO0

2742

1.334

XDUB

 08:58:59

00068389434TRLO0

2931

1.334

XDUB

 08:58:59

00068389433TRLO0

1011

1.334

XDUB

 08:58:59

00068389436TRLO0

3000

1.334

XDUB

 08:58:59

00068389435TRLO0

1237

1.334

XDUB

 09:03:40

00068389509TRLO0

3467

1.334

XDUB

 09:17:56

00068389827TRLO0

88

1.334

XDUB

 09:17:56

00068389826TRLO0

313

1.326

XDUB

 10:12:48

00068391590TRLO0

1018

1.326

XDUB

 10:12:48

00068391589TRLO0

237

1.326

XDUB

 10:12:48

00068391591TRLO0

2403

1.326

XDUB

 10:59:30

00068392884TRLO0

506

1.326

XDUB

 11:50:16

00068393789TRLO0

347

1.326

XDUB

 11:50:16

00068393788TRLO0

370

1.326

XDUB

 11:50:16

00068393787TRLO0

370

1.328

XDUB

 12:05:15

00068394119TRLO0

506

1.328

XDUB

 12:05:15

00068394118TRLO0

5025

1.328

XDUB

 12:05:15

00068394117TRLO0

2308

1.330

XDUB

 12:30:16

00068394560TRLO0

1135

1.330

XDUB

 12:30:16

00068394559TRLO0

601

1.328

XDUB

 12:30:16

00068394561TRLO0

837

1.328

XDUB

 12:30:16

00068394563TRLO0

2000

1.328

XDUB

 12:30:16

00068394562TRLO0

2000

1.330

XDUB

 13:06:10

00068395175TRLO0

2000

1.330

XDUB

 13:06:10

00068395176TRLO0

1310

1.330

XDUB

 13:35:25

00068395908TRLO0

1500

1.330

XDUB

 13:35:25

00068395907TRLO0

1353

1.330

XDUB

 13:35:25

00068395906TRLO0

3311

1.330

XDUB

 13:59:25

00068396511TRLO0

1335

1.334

XDUB

 14:49:56

00068398518TRLO0

845

1.334

XDUB

 14:49:56

00068398517TRLO0

4095

1.332

XDUB

 15:02:09

00068399046TRLO0

512

1.334

XDUB

 15:02:09

00068399048TRLO0

1500

1.334

XDUB

 15:02:09

00068399047TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 15:03:11

00068399137TRLO0

1847

1.332

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068399434TRLO0

347

1.332

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068399433TRLO0

1643

1.332

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068399432TRLO0

1352

1.332

XDUB

 15:36:56

00068400906TRLO0

2000

1.334

XDUB

 15:37:22

00068400925TRLO0

2000

1.334

XDUB

 15:37:31

00068400938TRLO0

3352

1.332

XDUB

 15:37:32

00068400939TRLO0

4

1.334

XDUB

 15:56:35

00068402050TRLO0

1047

1.334

XDUB

 15:56:37

00068402051TRLO0

2353

1.334

XDUB

 15:56:38

00068402052TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3553

114.40

XLON

 10:12:44

00068391581TRLO0

70

114.00

XLON

 10:42:40

00068392528TRLO0

1003

114.00

XLON

 11:42:34

00068393716TRLO0

2826

114.00

XLON

 11:42:34

00068393717TRLO0

5050

114.40

XLON

 12:30:16

00068394558TRLO0

102

114.00

XLON

 14:03:56

00068396678TRLO0

1232

114.00

XLON

 14:03:56

00068396679TRLO0

496

114.60

XLON

 15:03:11

00068399134TRLO0

2528

114.60

XLON

 15:03:11

00068399135TRLO0

587

114.60

XLON

 15:03:11

00068399136TRLO0

1493

114.60

XLON

 15:03:41

00068399160TRLO0

3200

114.60

XLON

 15:03:41

00068399161TRLO0

2860

114.00

XLON

 15:14:04

00068399678TRLO0

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 296730
EQS News ID: 1812387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

