12.01.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

12 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

45,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.350

£1.162

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.324

£1.140

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.336423

£1.147401

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,016,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2000

1.344

XDUB

 08:51:36

00068406916TRLO0

1100

1.344

XDUB

 08:51:36

00068406917TRLO0

1925

1.344

XDUB

 08:51:36

00068406918TRLO0

3212

1.346

XDUB

 09:02:56

00068407430TRLO0

3212

1.346

XDUB

 09:05:26

00068407558TRLO0

3837

1.350

XDUB

 09:37:39

00068409151TRLO0

2000

1.350

XDUB

 09:37:41

00068409154TRLO0

538

1.350

XDUB

 09:37:41

00068409155TRLO0

3508

1.350

XDUB

 10:45:19

00068411179TRLO0

738

1.348

XDUB

 11:53:19

00068413062TRLO0

3232

1.348

XDUB

 11:53:19

00068413063TRLO0

3282

1.344

XDUB

 11:53:45

00068413071TRLO0

1136

1.344

XDUB

 11:55:29

00068413089TRLO0

17

1.344

XDUB

 11:55:29

00068413090TRLO0

3321

1.342

XDUB

 11:55:29

00068413091TRLO0

621

1.342

XDUB

 11:55:29

00068413092TRLO0

2000

1.344

XDUB

 12:17:56

00068413663TRLO0

1355

1.346

XDUB

 12:58:26

00068414742TRLO0

2395

1.346

XDUB

 12:58:26

00068414743TRLO0

2003

1.338

XDUB

 12:58:26

00068414744TRLO0

2022

1.338

XDUB

 12:58:26

00068414745TRLO0

3670

1.338

XDUB

 13:14:58

00068415103TRLO0

4179

1.332

XDUB

 13:58:37

00068417069TRLO0

3545

1.334

XDUB

 14:34:12

00068418627TRLO0

4091

1.330

XDUB

 14:49:27

00068419256TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 14:49:27

00068419257TRLO0

1500

1.332

XDUB

 14:49:27

00068419258TRLO0

225

1.332

XDUB

 14:49:27

00068419259TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 15:06:57

00068420144TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 15:10:32

00068420402TRLO0

2000

1.332

XDUB

 15:10:32

00068420403TRLO0

1385

1.330

XDUB

 15:19:44

00068420748TRLO0

7744

1.330

XDUB

 15:19:44

00068420749TRLO0

4059

1.330

XDUB

 15:19:44

00068420750TRLO0

2000

1.328

XDUB

 15:26:03

00068420968TRLO0

2000

1.324

XDUB

 15:34:27

00068421267TRLO0

2000

1.324

XDUB

 15:46:55

00068421704TRLO0

341

1.324

XDUB

 15:46:55

00068421705TRLO0

343

1.324

XDUB

 15:47:03

00068421722TRLO0

1832

1.324

XDUB

 15:47:03

00068421723TRLO0

1500

1.324

XDUB

 16:04:03

00068422531TRLO0

1500

1.324

XDUB

 16:04:03

00068422532TRLO0

570

1.324

XDUB

 16:04:03

00068422533TRLO0

6062

1.324

XDUB

 16:08:03

00068422717TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

856

115.40

XLON

 08:12:10

00068405466TRLO0

3690

115.40

XLON

 08:51:20

00068406906TRLO0

228

116.20

XLON

 10:26:41

00068410630TRLO0

3558

116.20

XLON

 10:40:12

00068411055TRLO0

68

115.80

XLON

 11:27:17

00068412244TRLO0

1341

115.80

XLON

 11:27:17

00068412245TRLO0

536

115.80

XLON

 11:27:25

00068412248TRLO0

1899

115.80

XLON

 11:27:25

00068412249TRLO0

2528

115.60

XLON

 12:58:26

00068414740TRLO0

1234

115.60

XLON

 12:58:26

00068414741TRLO0

68

114.40

XLON

 14:33:17

00068418582TRLO0

3720

114.40

XLON

 15:19:47

00068420751TRLO0

3593

114.40

XLON

 15:19:47

00068420752TRLO0

3596

114.40

XLON

 15:19:47

00068420753TRLO0

3341

114.20

XLON

 15:19:47

00068420754TRLO0

619

114.20

XLON

 15:19:47

00068420755TRLO0

718

114.20

XLON

 15:19:48

00068420756TRLO0

630

114.20

XLON

 15:28:14

00068421052TRLO0

1100

114.20

XLON

 15:28:14

00068421053TRLO0

438

114.00

XLON

 15:42:14

00068421570TRLO0

801

114.00

XLON

 15:42:14

00068421571TRLO0

438

114.00

XLON

 15:42:14

00068421572TRLO0

2933

114.00

XLON

 16:02:39

00068422451TRLO0

2694

114.00

XLON

 16:02:41

00068422458TRLO0

1300

114.00

XLON

 16:02:41

00068422459TRLO0

1276

114.00

XLON

 16:15:40

00068423008TRLO0

1797

114.00

XLON

 16:17:23

00068423049TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 297022
EQS News ID: 1813513

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813513&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten