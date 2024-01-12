Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 45,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.350 £1.162 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.324 £1.140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.336423 £1.147401

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,016,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.344 XDUB 08:51:36 00068406916TRLO0 1100 1.344 XDUB 08:51:36 00068406917TRLO0 1925 1.344 XDUB 08:51:36 00068406918TRLO0 3212 1.346 XDUB 09:02:56 00068407430TRLO0 3212 1.346 XDUB 09:05:26 00068407558TRLO0 3837 1.350 XDUB 09:37:39 00068409151TRLO0 2000 1.350 XDUB 09:37:41 00068409154TRLO0 538 1.350 XDUB 09:37:41 00068409155TRLO0 3508 1.350 XDUB 10:45:19 00068411179TRLO0 738 1.348 XDUB 11:53:19 00068413062TRLO0 3232 1.348 XDUB 11:53:19 00068413063TRLO0 3282 1.344 XDUB 11:53:45 00068413071TRLO0 1136 1.344 XDUB 11:55:29 00068413089TRLO0 17 1.344 XDUB 11:55:29 00068413090TRLO0 3321 1.342 XDUB 11:55:29 00068413091TRLO0 621 1.342 XDUB 11:55:29 00068413092TRLO0 2000 1.344 XDUB 12:17:56 00068413663TRLO0 1355 1.346 XDUB 12:58:26 00068414742TRLO0 2395 1.346 XDUB 12:58:26 00068414743TRLO0 2003 1.338 XDUB 12:58:26 00068414744TRLO0 2022 1.338 XDUB 12:58:26 00068414745TRLO0 3670 1.338 XDUB 13:14:58 00068415103TRLO0 4179 1.332 XDUB 13:58:37 00068417069TRLO0 3545 1.334 XDUB 14:34:12 00068418627TRLO0 4091 1.330 XDUB 14:49:27 00068419256TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 14:49:27 00068419257TRLO0 1500 1.332 XDUB 14:49:27 00068419258TRLO0 225 1.332 XDUB 14:49:27 00068419259TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:06:57 00068420144TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:10:32 00068420402TRLO0 2000 1.332 XDUB 15:10:32 00068420403TRLO0 1385 1.330 XDUB 15:19:44 00068420748TRLO0 7744 1.330 XDUB 15:19:44 00068420749TRLO0 4059 1.330 XDUB 15:19:44 00068420750TRLO0 2000 1.328 XDUB 15:26:03 00068420968TRLO0 2000 1.324 XDUB 15:34:27 00068421267TRLO0 2000 1.324 XDUB 15:46:55 00068421704TRLO0 341 1.324 XDUB 15:46:55 00068421705TRLO0 343 1.324 XDUB 15:47:03 00068421722TRLO0 1832 1.324 XDUB 15:47:03 00068421723TRLO0 1500 1.324 XDUB 16:04:03 00068422531TRLO0 1500 1.324 XDUB 16:04:03 00068422532TRLO0 570 1.324 XDUB 16:04:03 00068422533TRLO0 6062 1.324 XDUB 16:08:03 00068422717TRLO0

London Stock Exchange