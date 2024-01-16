16.01.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

16 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 January 2024 it purchased a total of 85,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.348

£1.156

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.336

£1.146

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.342186

£1.153328

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,802,693 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2000

1.348

XDUB

 08:36:11

00068445230TRLO0

1220

1.348

XDUB

 08:36:11

00068445229TRLO0

3870

1.342

XDUB

 08:53:39

00068445586TRLO0

4025

1.340

XDUB

 09:43:51

00068446766TRLO0

4133

1.340

XDUB

 10:36:03

00068447633TRLO0

3563

1.344

XDUB

 11:17:20

00068448329TRLO0

3435

1.340

XDUB

 12:23:55

00068449300TRLO0

1239

1.336

XDUB

 12:23:55

00068449302TRLO0

975

1.344

XDUB

 12:37:40

00068449533TRLO0

1500

1.344

XDUB

 12:37:40

00068449532TRLO0

1363

1.344

XDUB

 12:37:40

00068449531TRLO0

4118

1.340

XDUB

 13:08:42

00068450062TRLO0

750

1.346

XDUB

 13:57:46

00068451103TRLO0

347

1.346

XDUB

 13:57:46

00068451102TRLO0

2000

1.346

XDUB

 13:57:46

00068451101TRLO0

3968

1.340

XDUB

 14:03:28

00068451253TRLO0

2000

1.338

XDUB

 14:33:08

00068451903TRLO0

1646

1.338

XDUB

 14:33:08

00068451904TRLO0

2104

1.344

XDUB

 15:45:54

00068455046TRLO0

1500

1.344

XDUB

 15:45:54

00068455045TRLO0

2961

1.346

XDUB

 15:58:54

00068455607TRLO0

1283

1.346

XDUB

 15:58:54

00068455606TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3496

115.60

XLON

 08:38:07

00068445239TRLO0

776

115.20

XLON

 08:53:39

00068445587TRLO0

294

115.20

XLON

 08:53:39

00068445588TRLO0

412

115.20

XLON

 08:53:39

00068445589TRLO0

2427

115.20

XLON

 08:53:39

00068445590TRLO0

3013

115.20

XLON

 10:36:03

00068447634TRLO0

1076

115.20

XLON

 10:36:03

00068447635TRLO0

4199

115.20

XLON

 11:19:40

00068448383TRLO0

3680

114.60

XLON

 12:23:55

00068449301TRLO0

4153

115.60

XLON

 14:03:28

00068451251TRLO0

3964

115.40

XLON

 14:03:28

00068451252TRLO0

356

115.60

XLON

 15:45:54

00068455043TRLO0

3534

115.60

XLON

 15:45:54

00068455044TRLO0

3620

115.60

XLON

 16:00:02

00068455756TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 297582
EQS News ID: 1815469

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

