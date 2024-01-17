Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 January 2024 it purchased a total of 66,936 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 47,055 19,881 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.400 £1.200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.390 £1.188 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.394931 £1.198735

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,735,757 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

