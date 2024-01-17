17.01.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
17-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

17 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 January 2024 it purchased a total of  66,936  of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

47,055

19,881

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.400

£1.200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.390

£1.188

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.394931

£1.198735

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,735,757 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5400

1.390

XDUB

 12:40:10

00068468798TRLO0

712

1.390

XDUB

 12:40:12

00068468799TRLO0

886

1.390

XDUB

 12:40:12

00068468800TRLO0

2298

1.390

XDUB

 13:17:36

00068469907TRLO0

3839

1.390

XDUB

 13:17:36

00068469908TRLO0

304

1.390

XDUB

 13:17:36

00068469909TRLO0

4412

1.390

XDUB

 13:17:36

00068469910TRLO0

941

1.394

XDUB

 13:29:04

00068470263TRLO0

1059

1.394

XDUB

 13:29:14

00068470266TRLO0

2000

1.394

XDUB

 13:29:14

00068470267TRLO0

2000

1.394

XDUB

 13:29:14

00068470268TRLO0

2375

1.398

XDUB

 13:41:00

00068470679TRLO0

2000

1.398

XDUB

 13:56:01

00068471097TRLO0

3352

1.398

XDUB

 14:00:05

00068471298TRLO0

4339

1.400

XDUB

 14:23:31

00068472062TRLO0

3352

1.400

XDUB

 14:23:31

00068472063TRLO0

759

1.400

XDUB

 14:23:31

00068472065TRLO0

1614

1.398

XDUB

 14:23:32

00068472066TRLO0

2663

1.398

XDUB

 14:23:32

00068472067TRLO0

2750

1.400

XDUB

 14:47:51

00068473353TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1441

118.80

XLON

 11:13:24

00068466079TRLO0

3364

120.00

XLON

 12:40:10

00068468796TRLO0

3418

120.00

XLON

 12:40:10

00068468797TRLO0

3931

119.80

XLON

 13:17:32

00068469905TRLO0

2212

120.00

XLON

 13:56:01

00068471095TRLO0

1435

120.00

XLON

 13:56:01

00068471096TRLO0

4080

120.00

XLON

 14:23:31

00068472064TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 297814
EQS News ID: 1816299

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1816299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

