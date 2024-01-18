18.01.2024 08:00:20

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

18 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 January 2024 it purchased a total of 155,124 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

55,124

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.410

£1.210

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.390

£1.200

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.40387

£1.206637

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,580,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

987

1.390

XDUB

 08:34:25

00068481486TRLO0

3600

1.390

XDUB

 08:34:25

00068481485TRLO0

3441

1.400

XDUB

 09:06:18

00068483495TRLO0

1100

1.400

XDUB

 09:06:18

00068483494TRLO0

3769

1.400

XDUB

 11:56:09

00068488954TRLO0

3755

1.400

XDUB

 11:56:09

00068488953TRLO0

551

1.400

XDUB

 11:56:09

00068488952TRLO0

4085

1.400

XDUB

 11:56:09

00068488951TRLO0

4042

1.400

XDUB

 11:56:09

00068488950TRLO0

4042

1.400

XDUB

 12:00:02

00068489072TRLO0

4499

1.406

XDUB

 13:58:37

00068492626TRLO0

4673

1.404

XDUB

 14:04:43

00068492825TRLO0

4562

1.398

XDUB

 14:25:56

00068493410TRLO0

5523

1.402

XDUB

 14:44:07

00068494191TRLO0

1500

1.404

XDUB

 14:44:07

00068494192TRLO0

3865

1.402

XDUB

 15:10:14

00068495871TRLO0

4139

1.402

XDUB

 15:10:15

00068495872TRLO0

756

1.404

XDUB

 15:26:31

00068496693TRLO0

4648

1.406

XDUB

 15:26:31

00068496692TRLO0

4105

1.406

XDUB

 15:26:31

00068496695TRLO0

586

1.406

XDUB

 15:26:31

00068496694TRLO0

4126

1.410

XDUB

 15:43:20

00068497588TRLO0

3817

1.410

XDUB

 15:43:20

00068497587TRLO0

4085

1.410

XDUB

 15:53:07

00068498028TRLO0

4114

1.410

XDUB

 15:53:07

00068498027TRLO0

5840

1.408

XDUB

 15:55:29

00068498177TRLO0

326

1.408

XDUB

 16:01:26

00068498430TRLO0

584

1.408

XDUB

 16:01:26

00068498429TRLO0

2353

1.410

XDUB

 16:19:25

00068499629TRLO0

2491

1.410

XDUB

 16:19:25

00068499628TRLO0

4036

1.410

XDUB

 16:19:25

00068499627TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3658

120.00

XLON

 09:06:18

00068483491TRLO0

963

120.20

XLON

 09:06:18

00068483492TRLO0

2619

120.20

XLON

 09:06:18

00068483493TRLO0

612

121.00

XLON

 10:31:14

00068487074TRLO0

1144

121.00

XLON

 10:31:14

00068487075TRLO0

1564

121.00

XLON

 10:31:14

00068487076TRLO0

292

121.00

XLON

 11:43:54

00068488743TRLO0

83

121.00

XLON

 11:43:54

00068488744TRLO0

17

121.00

XLON

 11:43:54

00068488745TRLO0

3525

121.00

XLON

 11:43:54

00068488746TRLO0

1600

121.00

XLON

 11:43:54

00068488747TRLO0

3593

120.00

XLON

 12:00:02

00068489071TRLO0

2429

121.00

XLON

 13:03:50

00068490714TRLO0

2094

121.00

XLON

 13:34:49

00068491774TRLO0

699

121.00

XLON

 13:34:49

00068491775TRLO0

2979

120.40

XLON

 14:05:02

00068492831TRLO0

426

120.60

XLON

 14:44:13

00068494194TRLO0

2665

120.60

XLON

 14:44:13

00068494195TRLO0

1300

120.60

XLON

 14:44:13

00068494196TRLO0

2196

120.60

XLON

 15:55:29

00068498175TRLO0

1177

120.60

XLON

 15:55:29

00068498176TRLO0

2429

120.60

XLON

 15:55:48

00068498194TRLO0

2829

120.60

XLON

 15:55:48

00068498195TRLO0

51

120.60

XLON

 15:55:48

00068498196TRLO0

3515

120.60

XLON

 15:55:48

00068498197TRLO0

3138

121.00

XLON

 16:09:14

00068498942TRLO0

3837

121.00

XLON

 16:09:59

00068498985TRLO0

202

121.00

XLON

 16:12:23

00068499167TRLO0

669

121.00

XLON

 16:12:23

00068499168TRLO0

2546

121.00

XLON

 16:12:23

00068499169TRLO0

273

121.00

XLON

 16:13:23

00068499247TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 298095
EQS News ID: 1817313

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

