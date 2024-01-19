19.01.2024 08:00:22

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

19 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 January 2024 it purchased a total of 190,000  of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

70,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.430

£1.230

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.410

£1.208

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.423753

£1.221714

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,390,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1461

1.414

XDUB

 08:41:47

00068502450TRLO0

1100

1.414

XDUB

 08:41:47

00068502451TRLO0

1545

1.414

XDUB

 08:41:47

00068502452TRLO0

2500

1.422

XDUB

 09:03:09

00068502811TRLO0

736

1.422

XDUB

 09:03:09

00068502812TRLO0

5129

1.430

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503184TRLO0

3841

1.430

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503185TRLO0

3957

1.430

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503186TRLO0

2200

1.428

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503187TRLO0

2536

1.428

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503188TRLO0

2000

1.430

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503189TRLO0

3720

1.430

XDUB

 09:24:14

00068503190TRLO0

4078

1.430

XDUB

 10:53:25

00068506256TRLO0

4393

1.430

XDUB

 11:22:49

00068507336TRLO0

2000

1.426

XDUB

 11:26:42

00068507542TRLO0

1935

1.426

XDUB

 11:26:42

00068507543TRLO0

4367

1.416

XDUB

 12:03:33

00068508673TRLO0

2000

1.422

XDUB

 12:42:52

00068509917TRLO0

3570

1.424

XDUB

 13:03:57

00068510707TRLO0

262

1.424

XDUB

 13:03:57

00068510708TRLO0

4119

1.426

XDUB

 13:22:21

00068511272TRLO0

4312

1.416

XDUB

 13:47:55

00068512311TRLO0

4622

1.416

XDUB

 14:28:52

00068514240TRLO0

4827

1.412

XDUB

 14:54:26

00068516121TRLO0

5059

1.410

XDUB

 14:58:25

00068516346TRLO0

2133

1.414

XDUB

 15:14:48

00068517406TRLO0

1762

1.422

XDUB

 15:35:42

00068518648TRLO0

1730

1.424

XDUB

 15:40:35

00068519081TRLO0

553

1.424

XDUB

 15:41:25

00068519180TRLO0

3476

1.424

XDUB

 15:41:25

00068519181TRLO0

1510

1.424

XDUB

 15:42:30

00068519282TRLO0

1145

1.424

XDUB

 15:47:25

00068519568TRLO0

2200

1.424

XDUB

 15:47:25

00068519569TRLO0

1171

1.424

XDUB

 15:47:25

00068519570TRLO0

1550

1.424

XDUB

 15:47:25

00068519571TRLO0

2507

1.424

XDUB

 15:47:25

00068519572TRLO0

200

1.428

XDUB

 16:00:56

00068520624TRLO0

4173

1.428

XDUB

 16:00:56

00068520625TRLO0

1300

1.428

XDUB

 16:01:05

00068520632TRLO0

630

1.428

XDUB

 16:03:15

00068520848TRLO0

440

1.428

XDUB

 16:03:15

00068520849TRLO0

2830

1.428

XDUB

 16:03:15

00068520850TRLO0

1284

1.428

XDUB

 16:04:15

00068520917TRLO0

1030

1.428

XDUB

 16:05:00

00068520969TRLO0

1537

1.428

XDUB

 16:05:00

00068520970TRLO0

832

1.428

XDUB

 16:06:00

00068521072TRLO0

3819

1.428

XDUB

 16:06:00

00068521073TRLO0

2425

1.426

XDUB

 16:10:15

00068521444TRLO0

1692

1.426

XDUB

 16:11:15

00068521553TRLO0

910

1.426

XDUB

 16:14:00

00068521766TRLO0

892

1.426

XDUB

 16:14:00

00068521767TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

812

121.80

XLON

 08:18:08

00068501870TRLO0

2288

121.60

XLON

 08:42:32

00068502475TRLO0

1490

121.60

XLON

 08:42:32

00068502476TRLO0

653

122.80

XLON

 09:57:51

00068504332TRLO0

3748

123.00

XLON

 10:11:46

00068504876TRLO0

3415

122.80

XLON

 10:11:46

00068504877TRLO0

3455

123.00

XLON

 10:11:46

00068504878TRLO0

1479

122.80

XLON

 10:11:46

00068504879TRLO0

1067

122.80

XLON

 11:22:49

00068507334TRLO0

2412

122.80

XLON

 11:22:49

00068507335TRLO0

3420

122.20

XLON

 13:37:55

00068511814TRLO0

2200

121.80

XLON

 13:39:00

00068511852TRLO0

1907

121.80

XLON

 13:39:00

00068511853TRLO0

2554

121.80

XLON

 13:56:25

00068512665TRLO0

810

121.80

XLON

 13:56:25

00068512666TRLO0

778

121.60

XLON

 14:51:13

00068515946TRLO0

1700

121.60

XLON

 14:51:13

00068515947TRLO0

1607

120.80

XLON

 14:59:37

00068516428TRLO0

2376

121.40

XLON

 15:21:38

00068517821TRLO0

916

122.00

XLON

 15:43:42

00068519335TRLO0

2600

122.00

XLON

 15:43:42

00068519336TRLO0

6465

122.00

XLON

 15:43:42

00068519337TRLO0

68

122.00

XLON

 15:43:42

00068519338TRLO0

3474

122.00

XLON

 15:47:25

00068519566TRLO0

72

122.00

XLON

 15:47:25

00068519567TRLO0

2742

122.00

XLON

 15:47:45

00068519600TRLO0

912

122.00

XLON

 15:47:45

00068519601TRLO0

1713

122.00

XLON

 15:48:43

00068519666TRLO0

3722

122.20

XLON

 15:55:26

00068520091TRLO0

500

122.40

XLON

 15:55:26

00068520092TRLO0

2799

122.40

XLON

 15:55:26

00068520093TRLO0

2794

122.40

XLON

 15:55:26

00068520094TRLO0

756

122.40

XLON

 16:17:26

00068522055TRLO0

1620

122.40

XLON

 16:17:26

00068522056TRLO0

676

122.40

XLON

 16:17:26

00068522057TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 298378
EQS News ID: 1818319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

