Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.456 £1.246 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.426 £1.222 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.439966 £1.23598

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,165,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 1.434 XDUB 08:45:08 00068544829TRLO0 1800 1.434 XDUB 08:45:08 00068544830TRLO0 3084 1.432 XDUB 09:23:17 00068545903TRLO0 795 1.432 XDUB 09:23:17 00068545904TRLO0 4428 1.428 XDUB 11:26:28 00068549674TRLO0 4499 1.426 XDUB 11:27:21 00068549691TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552609TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552610TRLO0 972 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552611TRLO0 2990 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552612TRLO0 1422 1.434 XDUB 13:27:40 00068552613TRLO0 1401 1.432 XDUB 13:27:41 00068552614TRLO0 2857 1.432 XDUB 13:27:41 00068552615TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:38:38 00068552850TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:39:48 00068552905TRLO0 2990 1.438 XDUB 13:50:56 00068553182TRLO0 3000 1.440 XDUB 14:15:25 00068553827TRLO0 1595 1.440 XDUB 14:15:25 00068553828TRLO0 2675 1.440 XDUB 14:15:58 00068553848TRLO0 3831 1.440 XDUB 14:22:48 00068554286TRLO0 4032 1.444 XDUB 15:00:18 00068556970TRLO0 6016 1.444 XDUB 15:00:48 00068557033TRLO0 4409 1.456 XDUB 15:40:41 00068559489TRLO0 4446 1.456 XDUB 15:45:41 00068559869TRLO0 4321 1.452 XDUB 15:46:04 00068559893TRLO0 1862 1.452 XDUB 15:56:04 00068560371TRLO0 2615 1.452 XDUB 15:56:04 00068560372TRLO0

London Stock Exchange