23.01.2024 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

23 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000  of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.456

£1.246

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.426

£1.222

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.439966

£1.23598

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,165,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2000

1.434

XDUB

 08:45:08

00068544829TRLO0

1800

1.434

XDUB

 08:45:08

00068544830TRLO0

3084

1.432

XDUB

 09:23:17

00068545903TRLO0

795

1.432

XDUB

 09:23:17

00068545904TRLO0

4428

1.428

XDUB

 11:26:28

00068549674TRLO0

4499

1.426

XDUB

 11:27:21

00068549691TRLO0

2990

1.434

XDUB

 13:27:40

00068552609TRLO0

2990

1.434

XDUB

 13:27:40

00068552610TRLO0

972

1.434

XDUB

 13:27:40

00068552611TRLO0

2990

1.434

XDUB

 13:27:40

00068552612TRLO0

1422

1.434

XDUB

 13:27:40

00068552613TRLO0

1401

1.432

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068552614TRLO0

2857

1.432

XDUB

 13:27:41

00068552615TRLO0

2990

1.438

XDUB

 13:38:38

00068552850TRLO0

2990

1.438

XDUB

 13:39:48

00068552905TRLO0

2990

1.438

XDUB

 13:50:56

00068553182TRLO0

3000

1.440

XDUB

 14:15:25

00068553827TRLO0

1595

1.440

XDUB

 14:15:25

00068553828TRLO0

2675

1.440

XDUB

 14:15:58

00068553848TRLO0

3831

1.440

XDUB

 14:22:48

00068554286TRLO0

4032

1.444

XDUB

 15:00:18

00068556970TRLO0

6016

1.444

XDUB

 15:00:48

00068557033TRLO0

4409

1.456

XDUB

 15:40:41

00068559489TRLO0

4446

1.456

XDUB

 15:45:41

00068559869TRLO0

4321

1.452

XDUB

 15:46:04

00068559893TRLO0

1862

1.452

XDUB

 15:56:04

00068560371TRLO0

2615

1.452

XDUB

 15:56:04

00068560372TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

265

123.20

XLON

 08:44:40

00068544812TRLO0

1291

123.20

XLON

 08:44:40

00068544813TRLO0

2258

123.20

XLON

 08:44:40

00068544814TRLO0

3771

122.80

XLON

 09:23:17

00068545906TRLO0

3445

122.20

XLON

 11:27:21

00068549690TRLO0

2211

123.00

XLON

 12:01:32

00068550512TRLO0

2258

123.40

XLON

 14:55:19

00068556529TRLO0

2296

123.40

XLON

 14:57:51

00068556667TRLO0

64

123.80

XLON

 15:17:13

00068558115TRLO0

125

123.80

XLON

 15:17:13

00068558116TRLO0

2503

123.80

XLON

 15:17:13

00068558117TRLO0

241

123.80

XLON

 15:17:13

00068558118TRLO0

3469

123.80

XLON

 15:17:14

00068558119TRLO0

1077

123.80

XLON

 15:19:14

00068558204TRLO0

2613

123.80

XLON

 15:19:14

00068558205TRLO0

1000

124.60

XLON

 15:40:41

00068559490TRLO0

433

124.60

XLON

 15:40:41

00068559491TRLO0

2608

124.60

XLON

 15:40:41

00068559492TRLO0

37

124.40

XLON

 15:46:37

00068559927TRLO0

1200

124.60

XLON

 15:46:37

00068559928TRLO0

2497

124.60

XLON

 15:46:37

00068559929TRLO0

2069

124.00

XLON

 16:14:02

00068561383TRLO0

1460

124.00

XLON

 16:14:02

00068561384TRLO0

809

124.00

XLON

 16:14:02

00068561385TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 298944
EQS News ID: 1820413

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820413&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,43 1,13% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anstehender EZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX und DAX vorbörslich etwas leichter -- Sehr freundliche Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen
Anleger am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag zunächst vorsichtig zeigen. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen