Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
24-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

24 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 January 2024 it purchased a total of 130,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.460

£1.254

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.442

£1.236

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.451636

£1.241841

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,035,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

952

1.458

XDUB

 08:10:08

00068563819TRLO0

1211

1.450

XDUB

 08:37:53

00068565062TRLO0

3338

1.450

XDUB

 08:37:53

00068565063TRLO0

1854

1.454

XDUB

 09:25:49

00068566853TRLO0

2000

1.454

XDUB

 09:31:19

00068567088TRLO0

1408

1.454

XDUB

 09:31:19

00068567089TRLO0

4609

1.450

XDUB

 10:00:34

00068568369TRLO0

2000

1.458

XDUB

 11:25:11

00068571621TRLO0

3037

1.460

XDUB

 11:32:06

00068571852TRLO0

1757

1.460

XDUB

 11:32:06

00068571853TRLO0

3430

1.460

XDUB

 11:32:06

00068571854TRLO0

515

1.460

XDUB

 11:32:06

00068571855TRLO0

87

1.456

XDUB

 13:18:25

00068575590TRLO0

4032

1.456

XDUB

 13:19:13

00068575639TRLO0

3374

1.454

XDUB

 13:35:38

00068576274TRLO0

1100

1.454

XDUB

 13:56:25

00068577168TRLO0

497

1.454

XDUB

 13:56:25

00068577169TRLO0

4101

1.454

XDUB

 13:56:25

00068577170TRLO0

3000

1.452

XDUB

 14:04:19

00068577512TRLO0

1488

1.452

XDUB

 14:04:19

00068577513TRLO0

2290

1.446

XDUB

 14:41:01

00068579468TRLO0

1677

1.446

XDUB

 14:41:01

00068579469TRLO0

380

1.446

XDUB

 14:41:01

00068579470TRLO0

4028

1.442

XDUB

 14:57:51

00068580484TRLO0

3322

1.450

XDUB

 15:08:40

00068581370TRLO0

2512

1.450

XDUB

 15:11:19

00068581633TRLO0

2000

1.450

XDUB

 15:11:19

00068581634TRLO0

2075

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:39

00068581868TRLO0

1115

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:39

00068581869TRLO0

691

1.448

XDUB

 15:14:39

00068581870TRLO0

3322

1.450

XDUB

 15:22:09

00068582431TRLO0

1131

1.450

XDUB

 15:22:09

00068582432TRLO0

4761

1.450

XDUB

 15:37:23

00068583759TRLO0

2208

1.448

XDUB

 15:58:51

00068585366TRLO0

4698

1.448

XDUB

 16:05:18

00068585896TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

812

125.40

XLON

 08:10:23

00068563856TRLO0

3434

124.40

XLON

 08:37:53

00068565061TRLO0

2231

124.20

XLON

 09:18:53

00068566659TRLO0

1665

124.20

XLON

 10:00:34

00068568370TRLO0

1921

124.80

XLON

 11:32:06

00068571856TRLO0

1709

124.80

XLON

 11:32:06

00068571857TRLO0

3116

125.00

XLON

 12:45:25

00068574025TRLO0

1928

124.80

XLON

 13:15:34

00068575528TRLO0

1864

124.20

XLON

 14:02:56

00068577479TRLO0

1620

124.20

XLON

 14:02:56

00068577480TRLO0

3811

123.60

XLON

 14:57:28

00068580452TRLO0

1800

123.60

XLON

 14:57:28

00068580453TRLO0

1800

123.60

XLON

 14:57:28

00068580454TRLO0

1794

124.00

XLON

 15:14:39

00068581871TRLO0

3390

124.20

XLON

 15:32:37

00068583259TRLO0

3383

124.20

XLON

 15:37:57

00068583782TRLO0

3677

123.80

XLON

 15:42:06

00068584050TRLO0

3627

124.00

XLON

 15:51:06

00068584859TRLO0

3917

124.00

XLON

 15:58:50

00068585365TRLO0

2501

124.00

XLON

 16:00:46

00068585561TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 299220
EQS News ID: 1821407

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

