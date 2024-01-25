Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25 January 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.462 £1.244 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.444 £1.234 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.449896 £1.238431

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,915,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4173 1.444 XDUB 09:38:25 00068593309TRLO0 23 1.462 XDUB 10:02:53 00068594316TRLO0 4584 1.460 XDUB 10:04:16 00068594402TRLO0 154 1.450 XDUB 10:15:13 00068594953TRLO0 4038 1.454 XDUB 10:48:09 00068596172TRLO0 4367 1.454 XDUB 10:48:09 00068596171TRLO0 1200 1.454 XDUB 10:48:09 00068596174TRLO0 2000 1.454 XDUB 10:48:09 00068596173TRLO0 2000 1.458 XDUB 11:19:02 00068597468TRLO0 2000 1.458 XDUB 11:19:02 00068597469TRLO0 801 1.454 XDUB 11:47:52 00068598286TRLO0 1100 1.454 XDUB 11:47:52 00068598285TRLO0 1100 1.454 XDUB 11:47:52 00068598284TRLO0 1100 1.454 XDUB 11:47:52 00068598283TRLO0 13 1.446 XDUB 12:34:13 00068599548TRLO0 1825 1.448 XDUB 13:16:05 00068600548TRLO0 2000 1.448 XDUB 13:16:05 00068600547TRLO0 2136 1.448 XDUB 13:16:17 00068600558TRLO0 105 1.448 XDUB 13:16:17 00068600557TRLO0 2210 1.448 XDUB 13:16:17 00068600556TRLO0 2000 1.448 XDUB 13:29:34 00068600866TRLO0 2087 1.446 XDUB 14:26:59 00068603479TRLO0 2430 1.446 XDUB 14:26:59 00068603478TRLO0 3994 1.446 XDUB 14:27:55 00068603508TRLO0 1997 1.446 XDUB 14:27:55 00068603509TRLO0 4359 1.450 XDUB 14:45:37 00068604814TRLO0 2306 1.446 XDUB 14:49:22 00068604956TRLO0 1970 1.446 XDUB 14:49:22 00068604955TRLO0 4066 1.444 XDUB 15:03:39 00068605858TRLO0 4355 1.450 XDUB 15:19:27 00068606751TRLO0 1215 1.450 XDUB 15:29:48 00068607459TRLO0 3330 1.450 XDUB 15:29:48 00068607458TRLO0 3933 1.450 XDUB 15:43:38 00068608370TRLO0 2827 1.446 XDUB 15:58:35 00068609226TRLO0 2202 1.446 XDUB 16:08:43 00068609736TRLO0

London Stock Exchange