Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jan-2024

 

25 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 24 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

80,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.462

£1.244

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.444

£1.234

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.449896

£1.238431

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,915,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4173

1.444

XDUB

 09:38:25

00068593309TRLO0

23

1.462

XDUB

 10:02:53

00068594316TRLO0

4584

1.460

XDUB

 10:04:16

00068594402TRLO0

154

1.450

XDUB

 10:15:13

00068594953TRLO0

4038

1.454

XDUB

 10:48:09

00068596172TRLO0

4367

1.454

XDUB

 10:48:09

00068596171TRLO0

1200

1.454

XDUB

 10:48:09

00068596174TRLO0

2000

1.454

XDUB

 10:48:09

00068596173TRLO0

2000

1.458

XDUB

 11:19:02

00068597468TRLO0

2000

1.458

XDUB

 11:19:02

00068597469TRLO0

801

1.454

XDUB

 11:47:52

00068598286TRLO0

1100

1.454

XDUB

 11:47:52

00068598285TRLO0

1100

1.454

XDUB

 11:47:52

00068598284TRLO0

1100

1.454

XDUB

 11:47:52

00068598283TRLO0

13

1.446

XDUB

 12:34:13

00068599548TRLO0

1825

1.448

XDUB

 13:16:05

00068600548TRLO0

2000

1.448

XDUB

 13:16:05

00068600547TRLO0

2136

1.448

XDUB

 13:16:17

00068600558TRLO0

105

1.448

XDUB

 13:16:17

00068600557TRLO0

2210

1.448

XDUB

 13:16:17

00068600556TRLO0

2000

1.448

XDUB

 13:29:34

00068600866TRLO0

2087

1.446

XDUB

 14:26:59

00068603479TRLO0

2430

1.446

XDUB

 14:26:59

00068603478TRLO0

3994

1.446

XDUB

 14:27:55

00068603508TRLO0

1997

1.446

XDUB

 14:27:55

00068603509TRLO0

4359

1.450

XDUB

 14:45:37

00068604814TRLO0

2306

1.446

XDUB

 14:49:22

00068604956TRLO0

1970

1.446

XDUB

 14:49:22

00068604955TRLO0

4066

1.444

XDUB

 15:03:39

00068605858TRLO0

4355

1.450

XDUB

 15:19:27

00068606751TRLO0

1215

1.450

XDUB

 15:29:48

00068607459TRLO0

3330

1.450

XDUB

 15:29:48

00068607458TRLO0

3933

1.450

XDUB

 15:43:38

00068608370TRLO0

2827

1.446

XDUB

 15:58:35

00068609226TRLO0

2202

1.446

XDUB

 16:08:43

00068609736TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3426

123.40

XLON

 09:38:25

00068593308TRLO0

3642

124.20

XLON

 10:04:16

00068594401TRLO0

710

123.60

XLON

 10:04:16

00068594403TRLO0

1000

123.60

XLON

 10:04:16

00068594404TRLO0

3405

124.40

XLON

 10:49:17

00068596199TRLO0

1880

124.40

XLON

 10:49:17

00068596200TRLO0

3765

124.00

XLON

 11:54:45

00068598517TRLO0

2723

124.00

XLON

 13:37:53

00068601098TRLO0

1156

124.00

XLON

 13:37:53

00068601099TRLO0

1175

123.60

XLON

 13:38:29

00068601108TRLO0

1600

123.60

XLON

 13:38:29

00068601109TRLO0

1950

123.80

XLON

 14:45:59

00068604819TRLO0

2746

123.80

XLON

 14:45:59

00068604820TRLO0

2478

123.60

XLON

 15:04:28

00068605919TRLO0

1945

123.60

XLON

 15:04:28

00068605920TRLO0

3348

123.60

XLON

 15:58:34

00068609223TRLO0

1590

123.60

XLON

 15:58:34

00068609224TRLO0

1461

123.60

XLON

 15:58:34

00068609225TRLO0

 

 


