31.01.2024 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
31-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

31 January 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 30 January 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

170,000

90,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.436

£1.224

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.416

£1.210

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.424907

£1.220395

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,200,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1102

1.430

XDUB

 08:16:13

00068674348TRLO0

5069

1.436

XDUB

 08:55:04

00068675569TRLO0

4719

1.434

XDUB

 08:55:04

00068675572TRLO0

426

1.428

XDUB

 09:07:12

00068675913TRLO0

926

1.434

XDUB

 09:30:41

00068676893TRLO0

5544

1.434

XDUB

 09:30:41

00068676894TRLO0

456

1.434

XDUB

 09:30:41

00068676895TRLO0

330

1.434

XDUB

 09:32:14

00068677021TRLO0

3430

1.436

XDUB

 09:32:44

00068677074TRLO0

1010

1.436

XDUB

 09:32:44

00068677075TRLO0

5365

1.432

XDUB

 09:33:13

00068677086TRLO0

617

1.424

XDUB

 09:58:31

00068677797TRLO0

1200

1.424

XDUB

 09:58:31

00068677798TRLO0

2400

1.424

XDUB

 09:58:31

00068677799TRLO0

843

1.424

XDUB

 09:58:31

00068677800TRLO0

2499

1.416

XDUB

 10:39:31

00068678814TRLO0

1925

1.416

XDUB

 10:39:31

00068678815TRLO0

5483

1.416

XDUB

 10:55:46

00068679315TRLO0

5247

1.416

XDUB

 11:06:55

00068679687TRLO0

3744

1.416

XDUB

 11:40:51

00068680538TRLO0

1401

1.416

XDUB

 11:40:51

00068680539TRLO0

3430

1.416

XDUB

 11:41:41

00068680555TRLO0

5009

1.416

XDUB

 11:53:31

00068680901TRLO0

4646

1.416

XDUB

 12:16:28

00068681609TRLO0

5683

1.416

XDUB

 13:29:02

00068683246TRLO0

1024

1.416

XDUB

 13:29:02

00068683247TRLO0

453

1.416

XDUB

 13:29:02

00068683248TRLO0

1177

1.416

XDUB

 13:29:02

00068683249TRLO0

4788

1.428

XDUB

 14:03:44

00068684311TRLO0

5234

1.422

XDUB

 14:17:58

00068684639TRLO0

427

1.418

XDUB

 14:32:24

00068685086TRLO0

4551

1.418

XDUB

 14:32:24

00068685087TRLO0

434

1.426

XDUB

 14:50:07

00068685772TRLO0

1715

1.426

XDUB

 14:50:07

00068685773TRLO0

2817

1.428

XDUB

 14:54:12

00068686081TRLO0

3504

1.428

XDUB

 14:54:12

00068686082TRLO0

1076

1.428

XDUB

 14:54:12

00068686083TRLO0

966

1.426

XDUB

 14:54:22

00068686094TRLO0

10290

1.426

XDUB

 14:54:22

00068686099TRLO0

3340

1.426

XDUB

 14:55:47

00068686206TRLO0

5318

1.432

XDUB

 15:16:18

00068687034TRLO0

4688

1.428

XDUB

 15:17:11

00068687052TRLO0

4769

1.426

XDUB

 15:34:51

00068687815TRLO0

5168

1.422

XDUB

 15:41:30

00068688159TRLO0

1312

1.420

XDUB

 15:55:53

00068688947TRLO0

161

1.420

XDUB

 15:55:54

00068688948TRLO0

2877

1.426

XDUB

 16:02:17

00068689312TRLO0

3055

1.428

XDUB

 16:08:25

00068689633TRLO0

8575

1.428

XDUB

 16:08:25

00068689634TRLO0

1715

1.428

XDUB

 16:08:25

00068689637TRLO0

1715

1.428

XDUB

 16:08:26

00068689638TRLO0

1715

1.428

XDUB

 16:08:26

00068689639TRLO0

1715

1.428

XDUB

 16:09:07

00068689666TRLO0

4178

1.428

XDUB

 16:09:07

00068689667TRLO0

4965

1.426

XDUB

 16:10:14

00068689704TRLO0

270

1.424

XDUB

 16:18:09

00068690095TRLO0

3504

1.424

XDUB

 16:18:09

00068690096TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5366

122.40

XLON

 08:55:04

00068675570TRLO0

448

122.40

XLON

 08:55:04

00068675571TRLO0

8349

122.40

XLON

 09:30:49

00068676896TRLO0

350

122.40

XLON

 09:30:49

00068676897TRLO0

8526

122.40

XLON

 09:30:49

00068676898TRLO0

289

122.40

XLON

 09:30:49

00068676899TRLO0

8777

122.40

XLON

 09:31:34

00068676989TRLO0

4794

122.40

XLON

 09:32:39

00068677065TRLO0

4364

122.00

XLON

 09:33:19

00068677107TRLO0

11202

121.00

XLON

 13:19:00

00068682987TRLO0

5496

122.00

XLON

 13:58:33

00068684212TRLO0

5104

122.00

XLON

 14:48:48

00068685686TRLO0

6333

122.00

XLON

 14:51:16

00068685827TRLO0

5608

122.00

XLON

 14:55:46

00068686200TRLO0

6613

122.00

XLON

 15:37:36

00068688008TRLO0

412

122.00

XLON

 15:37:36

00068688009TRLO0

46

122.00

XLON

 15:37:36

00068688010TRLO0

7616

122.00

XLON

 16:07:54

00068689616TRLO0

307

122.00

XLON

 16:07:54

00068689617TRLO0

 

 


