02.02.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

2 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 February 2024 it purchased a total of 222,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

102,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.428

£1.216

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.412

£1.210

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.421267

£1.213192

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,978,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

344

1.426

XDUB

 09:57:25

00068710753TRLO0

4470

1.426

XDUB

 09:57:25

00068710752TRLO0

280

1.426

XDUB

 09:57:25

00068710751TRLO0

1089

1.424

XDUB

 09:57:56

00068710762TRLO0

4431

1.424

XDUB

 09:57:56

00068710761TRLO0

2000

1.424

XDUB

 10:10:20

00068711017TRLO0

6161

1.424

XDUB

 11:32:11

00068713066TRLO0

5606

1.420

XDUB

 11:32:12

00068713068TRLO0

365

1.426

XDUB

 12:12:44

00068714006TRLO0

10000

1.426

XDUB

 12:12:44

00068714005TRLO0

5527

1.424

XDUB

 12:49:49

00068714701TRLO0

700

1.426

XDUB

 12:49:49

00068714704TRLO0

1303

1.426

XDUB

 12:49:49

00068714703TRLO0

2000

1.426

XDUB

 12:49:49

00068714702TRLO0

6587

1.422

XDUB

 14:06:35

00068716905TRLO0

1766

1.422

XDUB

 14:06:35

00068716904TRLO0

390

1.422

XDUB

 14:06:35

00068716903TRLO0

3258

1.422

XDUB

 14:06:35

00068716902TRLO0

3855

1.422

XDUB

 14:06:35

00068716901TRLO0

920

1.422

XDUB

 14:30:24

00068717841TRLO0

3471

1.422

XDUB

 14:30:24

00068717840TRLO0

390

1.422

XDUB

 14:30:24

00068717839TRLO0

1925

1.422

XDUB

 14:30:24

00068717838TRLO0

5188

1.422

XDUB

 14:34:28

00068718001TRLO0

1100

1.428

XDUB

 14:39:54

00068718388TRLO0

3390

1.428

XDUB

 14:39:54

00068718389TRLO0

4654

1.422

XDUB

 15:02:07

00068719345TRLO0

2000

1.420

XDUB

 15:20:02

00068719995TRLO0

2580

1.420

XDUB

 15:38:02

00068720825TRLO0

1674

1.420

XDUB

 15:38:02

00068720824TRLO0

2000

1.420

XDUB

 15:38:02

00068720823TRLO0

4925

1.420

XDUB

 15:55:04

00068721586TRLO0

3240

1.418

XDUB

 15:55:04

00068721588TRLO0

1856

1.414

XDUB

 16:07:10

00068722824TRLO0

555

1.414

XDUB

 16:07:10

00068722823TRLO0

120

1.414

XDUB

 16:07:48

00068722893TRLO0

1000

1.414

XDUB

 16:07:48

00068722892TRLO0

699

1.412

XDUB

 16:11:20

00068723224TRLO0

838

1.414

XDUB

 16:16:39

00068723709TRLO0

2848

1.414

XDUB

 16:21:24

00068724045TRLO0

4928

1.414

XDUB

 16:21:24

00068724044TRLO0

6636

1.414

XDUB

 16:21:24

00068724043TRLO0

2000

1.414

XDUB

 16:21:24

00068724046TRLO0

931

1.414

XDUB

 16:21:24

00068724047TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

27000

121.00

XLON

 08:23:43

00068708367TRLO0

7200

121.60

XLON

 11:32:12

00068713067TRLO0

4315

121.20

XLON

 11:32:12

00068713069TRLO0

100

121.20

XLON

 11:32:17

00068713071TRLO0

51

121.20

XLON

 11:32:17

00068713070TRLO0

5955

121.60

XLON

 12:07:24

00068713923TRLO0

5933

121.40

XLON

 14:06:36

00068716906TRLO0

5933

121.20

XLON

 14:06:36

00068716907TRLO0

1713

121.60

XLON

 14:34:28

00068718000TRLO0

5139

121.60

XLON

 14:34:28

00068717999TRLO0

1246

121.60

XLON

 14:34:28

00068717998TRLO0

6594

121.40

XLON

 15:02:07

00068719346TRLO0

6980

121.40

XLON

 15:27:19

00068720339TRLO0

1213

121.60

XLON

 15:43:17

00068721053TRLO0

6852

121.60

XLON

 15:43:17

00068721052TRLO0

9626

121.40

XLON

 15:52:50

00068721321TRLO0

6150

121.20

XLON

 15:55:04

00068721587TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 301221
EQS News ID: 1828631

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten