Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

6 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

60,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.418

£1.216

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.408

£1.204

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.412582

£1.208061

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,638,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4433

1.416

XDUB

 09:56:06

00068745732TRLO0

5653

1.416

XDUB

 10:00:12

00068745919TRLO0

4306

1.418

XDUB

 10:40:59

00068747428TRLO0

435

1.418

XDUB

 10:40:59

00068747427TRLO0

488

1.416

XDUB

 10:41:17

00068747441TRLO0

2753

1.416

XDUB

 10:41:17

00068747443TRLO0

1500

1.416

XDUB

 10:41:17

00068747442TRLO0

1166

1.414

XDUB

 11:34:43

00068749013TRLO0

1500

1.414

XDUB

 11:34:43

00068749012TRLO0

1500

1.414

XDUB

 11:34:43

00068749011TRLO0

1500

1.414

XDUB

 11:34:43

00068749010TRLO0

4870

1.414

XDUB

 14:11:22

00068754727TRLO0

222

1.414

XDUB

 14:17:51

00068755227TRLO0

4435

1.414

XDUB

 14:17:51

00068755226TRLO0

394

1.412

XDUB

 14:17:53

00068755228TRLO0

5504

1.414

XDUB

 14:34:07

00068756022TRLO0

3962

1.414

XDUB

 14:34:21

00068756043TRLO0

4604

1.414

XDUB

 14:34:21

00068756042TRLO0

3899

1.414

XDUB

 14:34:21

00068756041TRLO0

1862

1.414

XDUB

 15:00:03

00068757615TRLO0

3315

1.414

XDUB

 15:00:03

00068757614TRLO0

14

1.414

XDUB

 15:00:03

00068757617TRLO0

5782

1.410

XDUB

 15:03:08

00068757912TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:20:53

00068759278TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:23:53

00068759406TRLO0

1400

1.410

XDUB

 15:23:53

00068759405TRLO0

2163

1.410

XDUB

 15:33:18

00068759942TRLO0

1159

1.410

XDUB

 15:33:18

00068759941TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:33:18

00068759943TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:33:18

00068759944TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:37:58

00068760090TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:43:31

00068760459TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:50:21

00068760960TRLO0

2451

1.410

XDUB

 15:52:21

00068761082TRLO0

3322

1.410

XDUB

 15:52:21

00068761083TRLO0

2154

1.410

XDUB

 15:54:58

00068761268TRLO0

2322

1.412

XDUB

 16:06:25

00068761879TRLO0

1000

1.412

XDUB

 16:06:25

00068761878TRLO0

3322

1.412

XDUB

 16:06:25

00068761880TRLO0

3322

1.412

XDUB

 16:06:25

00068761881TRLO0

3322

1.412

XDUB

 16:06:25

00068761882TRLO0

3322

1.412

XDUB

 16:10:09

00068762149TRLO0

2245

1.408

XDUB

 16:13:44

00068762380TRLO0

1145

1.410

XDUB

 16:14:38

00068762438TRLO0

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1463

121.60

XLON

 10:44:01

00068747510TRLO0

5041

120.40

XLON

 13:00:16

00068751681TRLO0

715

120.40

XLON

 13:00:16

00068751680TRLO0

196

120.40

XLON

 13:00:16

00068751679TRLO0

79

120.80

XLON

 14:17:51

00068755225TRLO0

4479

120.80

XLON

 14:17:51

00068755224TRLO0

164

120.80

XLON

 14:17:51

00068755223TRLO0

2053

120.80

XLON

 14:17:51

00068755222TRLO0

6686

120.80

XLON

 15:00:03

00068757616TRLO0

3801

120.60

XLON

 15:45:08

00068760545TRLO0

2393

120.60

XLON

 15:45:08

00068760544TRLO0

2787

120.60

XLON

 15:45:21

00068760551TRLO0

10141

120.80

XLON

 16:02:01

00068761692TRLO0

3611

121.00

XLON

 16:04:42

00068761783TRLO0

107

121.00

XLON

 16:04:42

00068761782TRLO0

6485

121.00

XLON

 16:04:42

00068761781TRLO0

6655

121.00

XLON

 16:04:42

00068761784TRLO0

3144

120.80

XLON

 16:18:03

00068762604TRLO0

 

 


