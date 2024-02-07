07.02.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

7 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 6 February 2024 it purchased a total of 182,000  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

32,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.424

£1.214

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.400

£1.198

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.41361

£1.207136

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,456,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4741

1.408

XDUB

 08:59:48

00068766804TRLO0

5428

1.406

XDUB

 08:59:48

00068766805TRLO0

5749

1.404

XDUB

 09:01:10

00068766915TRLO0

2000

1.404

XDUB

 09:01:10

00068766917TRLO0

1584

1.404

XDUB

 09:01:10

00068766916TRLO0

1619

1.406

XDUB

 09:01:10

00068766919TRLO0

1584

1.406

XDUB

 09:01:10

00068766918TRLO0

5140

1.402

XDUB

 09:15:00

00068767586TRLO0

5117

1.404

XDUB

 09:15:12

00068767597TRLO0

4430

1.404

XDUB

 09:24:32

00068767872TRLO0

5701

1.400

XDUB

 10:26:26

00068770102TRLO0

2000

1.400

XDUB

 10:26:27

00068770103TRLO0

4220

1.402

XDUB

 10:28:31

00068770167TRLO0

3649

1.402

XDUB

 10:29:01

00068770213TRLO0

4252

1.402

XDUB

 10:36:01

00068770435TRLO0

1159

1.406

XDUB

 11:37:15

00068772314TRLO0

9460

1.404

XDUB

 11:58:08

00068772958TRLO0

7096

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776083TRLO0

1774

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776082TRLO0

2211

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776084TRLO0

2211

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776085TRLO0

2211

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776086TRLO0

2211

1.418

XDUB

 13:46:49

00068776087TRLO0

2211

1.418

XDUB

 13:55:45

00068776433TRLO0

5899

1.424

XDUB

 15:01:50

00068779586TRLO0

7000

1.424

XDUB

 15:01:50

00068779585TRLO0

329

1.422

XDUB

 15:02:50

00068779663TRLO0

1900

1.422

XDUB

 15:02:50

00068779662TRLO0

2000

1.422

XDUB

 15:02:50

00068779661TRLO0

4874

1.420

XDUB

 15:21:29

00068780494TRLO0

3017

1.422

XDUB

 15:33:47

00068780997TRLO0

5338

1.422

XDUB

 15:34:47

00068781031TRLO0

5442

1.422

XDUB

 15:42:47

00068781498TRLO0

38

1.424

XDUB

 15:55:07

00068782220TRLO0

5504

1.424

XDUB

 15:55:07

00068782219TRLO0

1450

1.424

XDUB

 16:11:04

00068783008TRLO0

15000

1.424

XDUB

 16:11:04

00068783007TRLO0

4451

1.424

XDUB

 16:11:12

00068783020TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5455

120.20

XLON

 08:59:48

00068766806TRLO0

836

120.20

XLON

 08:59:48

00068766807TRLO0

1463

120.00

XLON

 10:27:45

00068770134TRLO0

7165

119.80

XLON

 12:12:13

00068773365TRLO0

7717

121.40

XLON

 15:01:50

00068779587TRLO0

6668

121.40

XLON

 15:57:21

00068782315TRLO0

1382

121.40

XLON

 16:07:21

00068782843TRLO0

1314

120.71

XLON

 16:26:05

00068784238TRLO0

 

 


