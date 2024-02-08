08.02.2024 08:00:22

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7 February 2024 it purchased a total of 162,276  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

109,295

52,981

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.436

£1.224

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.420

£1.212

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.432155

£1.22064

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,294,357 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1159

1.422

XDUB

 08:12:19

00068785732TRLO0

2710

1.424

XDUB

 10:39:25

00068792802TRLO0

2155

1.424

XDUB

 10:39:25

00068792803TRLO0

1800

1.420

XDUB

 10:39:25

00068792804TRLO0

3600

1.420

XDUB

 10:39:25

00068792805TRLO0

39

1.420

XDUB

 10:39:25

00068792806TRLO0

13992

1.432

XDUB

 10:48:29

00068793167TRLO0

655

1.432

XDUB

 10:48:29

00068793168TRLO0

5043

1.432

XDUB

 11:32:00

00068794362TRLO0

566

1.432

XDUB

 11:32:00

00068794363TRLO0

4689

1.436

XDUB

 11:47:13

00068794699TRLO0

5387

1.436

XDUB

 11:47:13

00068794700TRLO0

5380

1.436

XDUB

 11:47:13

00068794701TRLO0

15000

1.434

XDUB

 12:19:13

00068795397TRLO0

512

1.434

XDUB

 12:19:13

00068795398TRLO0

644

1.436

XDUB

 13:00:32

00068797045TRLO0

4401

1.436

XDUB

 13:00:32

00068797046TRLO0

5253

1.436

XDUB

 13:23:49

00068797689TRLO0

5532

1.430

XDUB

 13:40:05

00068798056TRLO0

432

1.432

XDUB

 14:25:00

00068800376TRLO0

2918

1.432

XDUB

 14:25:00

00068800377TRLO0

9980

1.434

XDUB

 14:38:24

00068801214TRLO0

5000

1.432

XDUB

 14:50:56

00068801845TRLO0

3200

1.432

XDUB

 14:50:56

00068801846TRLO0

3106

1.434

XDUB

 14:50:56

00068801847TRLO0

1360

1.434

XDUB

 14:50:56

00068801848TRLO0

110

1.428

XDUB

 15:07:26

00068802845TRLO0

4672

1.428

XDUB

 15:07:26

00068802846TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

795

121.20

XLON

 10:39:25

00068792797TRLO0

133

121.20

XLON

 10:39:25

00068792798TRLO0

349

121.20

XLON

 10:39:25

00068792799TRLO0

1227

121.20

XLON

 10:39:25

00068792800TRLO0

4651

121.20

XLON

 10:39:25

00068792801TRLO0

7730

122.40

XLON

 13:00:33

00068797047TRLO0

4162

122.40

XLON

 13:00:33

00068797048TRLO0

3323

122.40

XLON

 13:23:49

00068797684TRLO0

2000

122.40

XLON

 13:23:49

00068797685TRLO0

2000

122.40

XLON

 13:23:49

00068797686TRLO0

2000

122.40

XLON

 13:23:49

00068797687TRLO0

841

122.40

XLON

 13:23:49

00068797688TRLO0

6973

122.00

XLON

 13:37:54

00068798004TRLO0

4162

122.00

XLON

 14:34:51

00068801054TRLO0

229

122.00

XLON

 14:49:32

00068801768TRLO0

1497

122.00

XLON

 14:49:32

00068801769TRLO0

1346

122.00

XLON

 14:49:32

00068801770TRLO0

6278

122.00

XLON

 14:49:32

00068801771TRLO0

1822

122.00

XLON

 14:49:32

00068801772TRLO0

1463

122.20

XLON

 15:07:26

00068802844TRLO0

 

 


