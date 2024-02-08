Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 February 2024 it purchased a total of 162,276 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 109,295 52,981 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.436 £1.224 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.420 £1.212 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.432155 £1.22064

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,294,357 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1159 1.422 XDUB 08:12:19 00068785732TRLO0 2710 1.424 XDUB 10:39:25 00068792802TRLO0 2155 1.424 XDUB 10:39:25 00068792803TRLO0 1800 1.420 XDUB 10:39:25 00068792804TRLO0 3600 1.420 XDUB 10:39:25 00068792805TRLO0 39 1.420 XDUB 10:39:25 00068792806TRLO0 13992 1.432 XDUB 10:48:29 00068793167TRLO0 655 1.432 XDUB 10:48:29 00068793168TRLO0 5043 1.432 XDUB 11:32:00 00068794362TRLO0 566 1.432 XDUB 11:32:00 00068794363TRLO0 4689 1.436 XDUB 11:47:13 00068794699TRLO0 5387 1.436 XDUB 11:47:13 00068794700TRLO0 5380 1.436 XDUB 11:47:13 00068794701TRLO0 15000 1.434 XDUB 12:19:13 00068795397TRLO0 512 1.434 XDUB 12:19:13 00068795398TRLO0 644 1.436 XDUB 13:00:32 00068797045TRLO0 4401 1.436 XDUB 13:00:32 00068797046TRLO0 5253 1.436 XDUB 13:23:49 00068797689TRLO0 5532 1.430 XDUB 13:40:05 00068798056TRLO0 432 1.432 XDUB 14:25:00 00068800376TRLO0 2918 1.432 XDUB 14:25:00 00068800377TRLO0 9980 1.434 XDUB 14:38:24 00068801214TRLO0 5000 1.432 XDUB 14:50:56 00068801845TRLO0 3200 1.432 XDUB 14:50:56 00068801846TRLO0 3106 1.434 XDUB 14:50:56 00068801847TRLO0 1360 1.434 XDUB 14:50:56 00068801848TRLO0 110 1.428 XDUB 15:07:26 00068802845TRLO0 4672 1.428 XDUB 15:07:26 00068802846TRLO0

London Stock Exchange