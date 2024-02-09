09.02.2024 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

9 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,146  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

60,146

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.470

£1.253

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.454

£1.242

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.463843

£1.249525

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 651,114,211 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5172

1.454

XDUB

 08:49:16

00068812152TRLO0

1470

1.454

XDUB

 08:49:16

00068812154TRLO0

1786

1.454

XDUB

 08:49:16

00068812153TRLO0

2443

1.456

XDUB

 09:19:52

00068813168TRLO0

2310

1.456

XDUB

 09:19:52

00068813169TRLO0

5054

1.454

XDUB

 09:27:59

00068813415TRLO0

426

1.454

XDUB

 09:27:59

00068813414TRLO0

4712

1.460

XDUB

 10:47:47

00068815382TRLO0

5250

1.460

XDUB

 10:47:47

00068815383TRLO0

4952

1.454

XDUB

 11:24:58

00068816467TRLO0

4849

1.460

XDUB

 12:13:21

00068817454TRLO0

4903

1.470

XDUB

 15:04:33

00068822165TRLO0

4705

1.470

XDUB

 15:04:33

00068822166TRLO0

2615

1.470

XDUB

 15:07:32

00068822229TRLO0

2296

1.470

XDUB

 15:08:24

00068822246TRLO0

5564

1.470

XDUB

 15:08:24

00068822247TRLO0

4517

1.466

XDUB

 15:10:56

00068822380TRLO0

3221

1.466

XDUB

 15:10:56

00068822379TRLO0

5183

1.464

XDUB

 15:14:14

00068822500TRLO0

4826

1.466

XDUB

 15:19:22

00068822680TRLO0

5230

1.466

XDUB

 15:19:25

00068822681TRLO0

4826

1.464

XDUB

 15:19:27

00068822682TRLO0

3708

1.466

XDUB

 15:29:30

00068823125TRLO0

2271

1.468

XDUB

 15:39:50

00068823447TRLO0

1910

1.468

XDUB

 15:39:50

00068823449TRLO0

3311

1.468

XDUB

 15:39:50

00068823448TRLO0

3132

1.466

XDUB

 15:42:23

00068823666TRLO0

1352

1.466

XDUB

 15:42:23

00068823665TRLO0

606

1.466

XDUB

 15:42:23

00068823664TRLO0

1504

1.466

XDUB

 15:49:23

00068824021TRLO0

852

1.466

XDUB

 15:49:23

00068824020TRLO0

754

1.466

XDUB

 15:53:41

00068824190TRLO0

1900

1.468

XDUB

 16:04:19

00068824597TRLO0

1231

1.468

XDUB

 16:04:19

00068824596TRLO0

1200

1.468

XDUB

 16:06:19

00068824724TRLO0

3311

1.468

XDUB

 16:06:19

00068824723TRLO0

164

1.468

XDUB

 16:10:19

00068824957TRLO0

827

1.468

XDUB

 16:10:19

00068824956TRLO0

3311

1.468

XDUB

 16:10:19

00068824955TRLO0

595

1.468

XDUB

 16:15:43

00068825154TRLO0

548

1.468

XDUB

 16:15:45

00068825155TRLO0

1036

1.468

XDUB

 16:16:02

00068825169TRLO0

167

1.468

XDUB

 16:16:02

00068825168TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6674

124.20

XLON

 08:49:16

00068812151TRLO0

481

124.40

XLON

 10:47:47

00068815380TRLO0

1271

124.40

XLON

 10:47:47

00068815381TRLO0

4561

124.40

XLON

 10:47:47

00068815384TRLO0

7159

124.20

XLON

 11:24:58

00068816466TRLO0

40000

125.30

XLON

 14:27:55

00068820914TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 302662
EQS News ID: 1833873

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1833873&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten