Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 February 2024 it purchased a total of 193,543 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 78,209 115,334 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.490 £1.272 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.472 £1.260 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.482914 £1.267536

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,920,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1403 1.472 XDUB 08:12:18 00068827527TRLO0 6821 1.478 XDUB 09:12:40 00068829022TRLO0 4297 1.476 XDUB 09:32:25 00068829435TRLO0 2329 1.476 XDUB 09:32:25 00068829436TRLO0 2000 1.480 XDUB 09:32:25 00068829437TRLO0 1850 1.480 XDUB 09:32:25 00068829438TRLO0 2000 1.484 XDUB 10:14:20 00068830447TRLO0 1230 1.484 XDUB 10:14:20 00068830448TRLO0 3489 1.484 XDUB 11:20:43 00068831953TRLO0 2641 1.484 XDUB 11:20:43 00068831954TRLO0 6322 1.484 XDUB 11:20:43 00068831955TRLO0 6847 1.482 XDUB 11:20:56 00068831957TRLO0 22 1.476 XDUB 11:20:56 00068831958TRLO0 358 1.484 XDUB 13:23:50 00068834905TRLO0 174 1.484 XDUB 13:24:11 00068834908TRLO0 218 1.484 XDUB 13:28:55 00068834992TRLO0 281 1.484 XDUB 13:29:00 00068834993TRLO0 379 1.484 XDUB 13:29:20 00068835001TRLO0 357 1.484 XDUB 13:29:45 00068835022TRLO0 1941 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835026TRLO0 3600 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835027TRLO0 295 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835028TRLO0 1800 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835029TRLO0 834 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835030TRLO0 1345 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835031TRLO0 7006 1.484 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835032TRLO0 6891 1.482 XDUB 13:29:55 00068835033TRLO0 8591 1.490 XDUB 15:56:34 00068839465TRLO0 2888 1.490 XDUB 15:56:34 00068839466TRLO0

London Stock Exchange