Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12.02.2024 08:00:16

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
12-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                  12 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 9 February 2024 it purchased a total of 193,543  of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

78,209

115,334

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.490

£1.272

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.472

£1.260

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.482914

£1.267536

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,920,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1403

1.472

XDUB

 08:12:18

00068827527TRLO0

6821

1.478

XDUB

 09:12:40

00068829022TRLO0

4297

1.476

XDUB

 09:32:25

00068829435TRLO0

2329

1.476

XDUB

 09:32:25

00068829436TRLO0

2000

1.480

XDUB

 09:32:25

00068829437TRLO0

1850

1.480

XDUB

 09:32:25

00068829438TRLO0

2000

1.484

XDUB

 10:14:20

00068830447TRLO0

1230

1.484

XDUB

 10:14:20

00068830448TRLO0

3489

1.484

XDUB

 11:20:43

00068831953TRLO0

2641

1.484

XDUB

 11:20:43

00068831954TRLO0

6322

1.484

XDUB

 11:20:43

00068831955TRLO0

6847

1.482

XDUB

 11:20:56

00068831957TRLO0

22

1.476

XDUB

 11:20:56

00068831958TRLO0

358

1.484

XDUB

 13:23:50

00068834905TRLO0

174

1.484

XDUB

 13:24:11

00068834908TRLO0

218

1.484

XDUB

 13:28:55

00068834992TRLO0

281

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:00

00068834993TRLO0

379

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:20

00068835001TRLO0

357

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:45

00068835022TRLO0

1941

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835026TRLO0

3600

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835027TRLO0

295

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835028TRLO0

1800

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835029TRLO0

834

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835030TRLO0

1345

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835031TRLO0

7006

1.484

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835032TRLO0

6891

1.482

XDUB

 13:29:55

00068835033TRLO0

8591

1.490

XDUB

 15:56:34

00068839465TRLO0

2888

1.490

XDUB

 15:56:34

00068839466TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7732

126.00

XLON

 09:12:40

00068829021TRLO0

7211

126.00

XLON

 09:32:25

00068829434TRLO0

8409

126.40

XLON

 10:16:15

00068830504TRLO0

7495

126.60

XLON

 10:31:35

00068830782TRLO0

8432

126.40

XLON

 11:20:56

00068831956TRLO0

8057

126.40

XLON

 13:29:55

00068835025TRLO0

490

126.80

XLON

 13:39:29

00068835257TRLO0

1

126.80

XLON

 13:53:29

00068835542TRLO0

506

126.80

XLON

 13:54:05

00068835548TRLO0

1705

126.80

XLON

 13:54:05

00068835549TRLO0

8352

127.00

XLON

 14:13:30

00068836010TRLO0

25000

127.20

XLON

 14:40:04

00068837086TRLO0

8205

127.00

XLON

 15:01:53

00068837771TRLO0

971

127.00

XLON

 15:01:53

00068837772TRLO0

6937

127.00

XLON

 15:06:28

00068837956TRLO0

8795

127.00

XLON

 15:06:28

00068837957TRLO0

7036

127.00

XLON

 15:56:34

00068839464TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 302962
EQS News ID: 1834727

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834727&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

