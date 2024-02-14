Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 February 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.504 £1.280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.486 £1.264 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.495169 £1.272389

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,410,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

