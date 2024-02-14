14.02.2024 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                14 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 February 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

140,000

120,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.504

£1.280

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.486

£1.264

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.495169

£1.272389

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,410,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1556

1.504

XDUB

 08:09:40

00068856313TRLO0

3496

1.500

XDUB

 08:13:09

00068856389TRLO0

3550

1.500

XDUB

 08:13:09

00068856390TRLO0

19536

1.502

XDUB

 08:47:28

00068856989TRLO0

7726

1.494

XDUB

 10:29:14

00068859149TRLO0

7456

1.492

XDUB

 10:29:14

00068859150TRLO0

6760

1.502

XDUB

 13:24:19

00068862337TRLO0

1861

1.502

XDUB

 13:24:39

00068862339TRLO0

18340

1.502

XDUB

 13:24:39

00068862340TRLO0

5544

1.494

XDUB

 13:57:14

00068863954TRLO0

3620

1.494

XDUB

 13:57:14

00068863955TRLO0

7149

1.490

XDUB

 14:01:53

00068864175TRLO0

6623

1.492

XDUB

 14:55:43

00068866220TRLO0

685

1.492

XDUB

 14:55:43

00068866221TRLO0

6917

1.490

XDUB

 14:56:45

00068866291TRLO0

2772

1.488

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068866947TRLO0

5228

1.488

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068866948TRLO0

7059

1.486

XDUB

 15:09:30

00068866949TRLO0

7007

1.490

XDUB

 15:38:53

00068868021TRLO0

1480

1.492

XDUB

 15:38:53

00068868022TRLO0

2000

1.492

XDUB

 15:38:53

00068868023TRLO0

1263

1.492

XDUB

 15:59:04

00068868853TRLO0

5564

1.492

XDUB

 15:59:04

00068868854TRLO0

6766

1.490

XDUB

 15:59:04

00068868855TRLO0

42

1.490

XDUB

 16:10:51

00068869392TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

7149

127.80

XLON

 08:13:09

00068856388TRLO0

6648

128.00

XLON

 08:47:29

00068856990TRLO0

8749

127.40

XLON

 09:03:49

00068857255TRLO0

2004

127.60

XLON

 12:16:40

00068860934TRLO0

4000

127.60

XLON

 12:16:40

00068860935TRLO0

6648

127.60

XLON

 12:16:40

00068860936TRLO0

5069

127.60

XLON

 13:30:05

00068862676TRLO0

2484

127.60

XLON

 13:30:05

00068862677TRLO0

1369

127.60

XLON

 13:30:05

00068862678TRLO0

6960

127.60

XLON

 13:30:42

00068862836TRLO0

306

127.20

XLON

 13:37:19

00068863388TRLO0

1478

127.20

XLON

 13:37:19

00068863389TRLO0

1822

127.20

XLON

 13:52:25

00068863799TRLO0

3676

127.20

XLON

 13:52:25

00068863800TRLO0

1

127.20

XLON

 13:52:25

00068863801TRLO0

3204

127.20

XLON

 13:52:25

00068863802TRLO0

8848

126.60

XLON

 14:01:53

00068864174TRLO0

2181

127.00

XLON

 14:53:39

00068866130TRLO0

1610

127.00

XLON

 14:53:39

00068866131TRLO0

547

127.00

XLON

 14:53:39

00068866132TRLO0

434

127.00

XLON

 15:00:39

00068866536TRLO0

1764

127.00

XLON

 15:00:39

00068866537TRLO0

1200

127.00

XLON

 15:04:39

00068866703TRLO0

415

127.00

XLON

 15:04:39

00068866704TRLO0

296

127.00

XLON

 15:04:39

00068866705TRLO0

4455

127.00

XLON

 15:09:18

00068866928TRLO0

3015

127.00

XLON

 15:09:18

00068866929TRLO0

1320

127.00

XLON

 15:09:18

00068866930TRLO0

4455

127.00

XLON

 15:09:29

00068866934TRLO0

1983

127.00

XLON

 15:09:29

00068866935TRLO0

276

127.00

XLON

 15:09:29

00068866936TRLO0

1983

126.40

XLON

 15:09:31

00068866951TRLO0

491

127.00

XLON

 15:31:01

00068867816TRLO0

2793

126.80

XLON

 15:38:53

00068868018TRLO0

1900

126.80

XLON

 15:38:53

00068868019TRLO0

3619

126.80

XLON

 15:38:53

00068868020TRLO0

345

126.80

XLON

 16:00:09

00068868894TRLO0

2620

126.80

XLON

 16:00:09

00068868895TRLO0

1315

126.80

XLON

 16:00:09

00068868896TRLO0

3204

126.80

XLON

 16:00:09

00068868897TRLO0

2160

127.20

XLON

 16:07:59

00068869156TRLO0

5204

127.20

XLON

 16:07:59

00068869157TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 303527
EQS News ID: 1836607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836607&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

