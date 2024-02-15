15.02.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 14 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.500

£1.278

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.492

£1.270

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.495115

£1.274524

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,210,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6640

1.496

XDUB

 09:39:20

00068873661TRLO0

5927

1.494

XDUB

 09:41:12

00068873697TRLO0

944

1.494

XDUB

 09:41:12

00068873698TRLO0

2000

1.492

XDUB

 10:55:13

00068876199TRLO0

7771

1.492

XDUB

 11:41:55

00068877085TRLO0

6734

1.500

XDUB

 12:53:18

00068878361TRLO0

7943

1.500

XDUB

 12:53:18

00068878362TRLO0

7000

1.500

XDUB

 12:53:19

00068878367TRLO0

2476

1.500

XDUB

 12:53:19

00068878368TRLO0

228

1.496

XDUB

 13:23:24

00068878898TRLO0

10

1.496

XDUB

 13:23:24

00068878899TRLO0

198

1.496

XDUB

 13:32:38

00068879022TRLO0

8

1.496

XDUB

 13:32:38

00068879023TRLO0

1700

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879129TRLO0

2511

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879130TRLO0

2218

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879131TRLO0

459

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879132TRLO0

603

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879133TRLO0

7

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879134TRLO0

1393

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879135TRLO0

7

1.496

XDUB

 13:40:58

00068879136TRLO0

3042

1.496

XDUB

 13:44:47

00068879179TRLO0

4802

1.496

XDUB

 13:44:47

00068879180TRLO0

3390

1.496

XDUB

 13:46:25

00068879213TRLO0

6640

1.494

XDUB

 14:39:49

00068880348TRLO0

7814

1.494

XDUB

 14:57:17

00068880953TRLO0

149

1.494

XDUB

 15:09:53

00068881343TRLO0

2000

1.494

XDUB

 15:09:53

00068881344TRLO0

2447

1.494

XDUB

 15:09:53

00068881345TRLO0

2919

1.494

XDUB

 15:09:53

00068881346TRLO0

6675

1.494

XDUB

 15:30:59

00068882177TRLO0

360

1.494

XDUB

 15:30:59

00068882178TRLO0

249

1.492

XDUB

 15:37:59

00068882478TRLO0

7450

1.492

XDUB

 15:37:59

00068882479TRLO0

6721

1.492

XDUB

 15:40:18

00068882639TRLO0

2000

1.492

XDUB

 16:04:05

00068883608TRLO0

2300

1.492

XDUB

 16:04:05

00068883610TRLO0

4265

1.492

XDUB

 16:08:58

00068883778TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6919

127.00

XLON

 10:55:12

00068876198TRLO0

3320

127.00

XLON

 11:44:52

00068877138TRLO0

338

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878356TRLO0

406

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878355TRLO0

2032

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878354TRLO0

1828

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878353TRLO0

338

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878360TRLO0

406

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878359TRLO0

2032

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878358TRLO0

1828

127.80

XLON

 12:53:18

00068878357TRLO0

338

127.80

XLON

 12:53:19

00068878366TRLO0

406

127.80

XLON

 12:53:19

00068878365TRLO0

2032

127.80

XLON

 12:53:19

00068878364TRLO0

1828

127.80

XLON

 12:53:19

00068878363TRLO0

659

127.60

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879122TRLO0

104

127.60

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879121TRLO0

211

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879128TRLO0

875

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879127TRLO0

71

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879126TRLO0

624

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879125TRLO0

714

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879124TRLO0

489

127.80

XLON

 13:40:58

00068879123TRLO0

584

127.60

XLON

 13:42:09

00068879153TRLO0

134

127.60

XLON

 13:42:09

00068879152TRLO0

333

127.60

XLON

 13:44:47

00068879178TRLO0

98

127.60

XLON

 13:44:47

00068879177TRLO0

7665

127.20

XLON

 13:49:53

00068879284TRLO0

821

127.40

XLON

 15:05:49

00068881228TRLO0

849

127.40

XLON

 15:05:49

00068881227TRLO0

4604

127.40

XLON

 15:05:49

00068881226TRLO0

1070

127.40

XLON

 15:05:49

00068881225TRLO0

481

127.40

XLON

 15:05:49

00068881224TRLO0

402

127.60

XLON

 15:26:50

00068881895TRLO0

6054

127.60

XLON

 15:30:59

00068882176TRLO0

877

127.60

XLON

 15:30:59

00068882175TRLO0

5749

127.60

XLON

 15:37:59

00068882476TRLO0

1415

127.60

XLON

 15:37:59

00068882477TRLO0

1

127.40

XLON

 15:41:55

00068882702TRLO0

1271

127.60

XLON

 15:51:05

00068883031TRLO0

1045

127.60

XLON

 15:51:05

00068883030TRLO0

2266

127.60

XLON

 15:51:05

00068883029TRLO0

979

127.60

XLON

 15:51:19

00068883050TRLO0

1050

127.60

XLON

 15:51:19

00068883049TRLO0

701

127.60

XLON

 15:51:19

00068883048TRLO0

69

127.60

XLON

 15:56:39

00068883250TRLO0

1259

127.60

XLON

 15:56:39

00068883249TRLO0

6815

127.20

XLON

 16:04:05

00068883606TRLO0

1456

127.20

XLON

 16:04:05

00068883607TRLO0

274

127.20

XLON

 16:04:05

00068883611TRLO0

1000

127.20

XLON

 16:04:05

00068883609TRLO0

71

127.40

XLON

 16:08:54

00068883775TRLO0

1900

127.40

XLON

 16:08:54

00068883774TRLO0

909

127.40

XLON

 16:08:54

00068883773TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 303814
EQS News ID: 1837597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

