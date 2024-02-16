16.02.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                            16 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 February 2024 it purchased a total of 189,126 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

109,126

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.496

£1.278

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.484

£1.270

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.487262

£1.272743

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,021,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4920

1.496

XDUB

 08:34:25

00068886589TRLO0

2805

1.496

XDUB

 08:34:25

00068886590TRLO0

1345

1.492

XDUB

 08:36:29

00068886630TRLO0

3400

1.492

XDUB

 08:36:29

00068886631TRLO0

1700

1.492

XDUB

 08:36:29

00068886632TRLO0

546

1.492

XDUB

 08:36:29

00068886633TRLO0

407

1.488

XDUB

 10:32:51

00068889865TRLO0

4042

1.488

XDUB

 10:32:51

00068889866TRLO0

2097

1.488

XDUB

 10:32:51

00068889867TRLO0

7335

1.488

XDUB

 12:26:12

00068892618TRLO0

7992

1.486

XDUB

 12:46:53

00068893094TRLO0

1212

1.486

XDUB

 13:50:56

00068894807TRLO0

6685

1.486

XDUB

 13:50:56

00068894808TRLO0

6770

1.484

XDUB

 14:22:23

00068895590TRLO0

2000

1.484

XDUB

 14:22:23

00068895591TRLO0

1885

1.484

XDUB

 14:22:23

00068895592TRLO0

7005

1.484

XDUB

 14:22:42

00068895612TRLO0

6881

1.488

XDUB

 14:42:10

00068896158TRLO0

1115

1.488

XDUB

 14:44:59

00068896231TRLO0

1316

1.488

XDUB

 14:45:00

00068896233TRLO0

3377

1.488

XDUB

 14:45:00

00068896234TRLO0

685

1.488

XDUB

 14:45:00

00068896235TRLO0

7281

1.486

XDUB

 14:46:44

00068896276TRLO0

3900

1.488

XDUB

 14:46:44

00068896277TRLO0

2000

1.488

XDUB

 14:46:44

00068896278TRLO0

696

1.488

XDUB

 14:46:44

00068896279TRLO0

7886

1.484

XDUB

 15:01:34

00068896727TRLO0

2000

1.488

XDUB

 15:44:38

00068898069TRLO0

3000

1.488

XDUB

 15:44:38

00068898070TRLO0

1400

1.488

XDUB

 15:44:38

00068898071TRLO0

2955

1.484

XDUB

 15:44:49

00068898078TRLO0

2488

1.484

XDUB

 16:08:28

00068898929TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6613

127.80

XLON

 08:34:25

00068886588TRLO0

8174

127.20

XLON

 08:53:03

00068887119TRLO0

3263

127.20

XLON

 12:26:12

00068892619TRLO0

3012

127.20

XLON

 12:26:12

00068892620TRLO0

399

127.20

XLON

 12:26:13

00068892621TRLO0

1937

127.40

XLON

 14:16:13

00068895381TRLO0

3741

127.40

XLON

 14:16:13

00068895382TRLO0

198

127.40

XLON

 14:16:13

00068895383TRLO0

2000

127.40

XLON

 14:35:16

00068895960TRLO0

3000

127.40

XLON

 14:35:49

00068895980TRLO0

3000

127.40

XLON

 14:35:49

00068895981TRLO0

3000

127.40

XLON

 14:35:49

00068895982TRLO0

3000

127.40

XLON

 14:35:49

00068895983TRLO0

2849

127.40

XLON

 14:38:09

00068896072TRLO0

1300

127.40

XLON

 14:38:09

00068896073TRLO0

3000

127.40

XLON

 14:41:43

00068896154TRLO0

1000

127.40

XLON

 14:41:44

00068896155TRLO0

1913

127.20

XLON

 14:54:44

00068896517TRLO0

3662

127.20

XLON

 14:54:44

00068896518TRLO0

346

127.20

XLON

 14:54:44

00068896519TRLO0

80

127.20

XLON

 14:54:44

00068896520TRLO0

1978

127.20

XLON

 14:54:44

00068896521TRLO0

7184

127.00

XLON

 16:08:28

00068898926TRLO0

6814

127.00

XLON

 16:08:28

00068898927TRLO0

4158

127.00

XLON

 16:08:28

00068898928TRLO0

691

127.20

XLON

 16:12:00

00068899056TRLO0

77

127.20

XLON

 16:12:00

00068899057TRLO0

947

127.20

XLON

 16:12:00

00068899058TRLO0

2664

127.20

XLON

 16:12:00

00068899059TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 304099
EQS News ID: 1838557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,47 -0,68% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen