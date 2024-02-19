19.02.2024 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
19-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                 19 February 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.490

£1.270

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.468

£1.258

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.479313

£1.263924

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,821,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4389

1.490

XDUB

 08:18:37

00068901427TRLO0

670

1.486

XDUB

 11:54:09

00068908102TRLO0

887

1.486

XDUB

 11:54:09

00068908101TRLO0

5054

1.486

XDUB

 11:54:09

00068908100TRLO0

2000

1.488

XDUB

 11:54:09

00068908103TRLO0

4834

1.478

XDUB

 12:40:18

00068908839TRLO0

1900

1.478

XDUB

 12:40:18

00068908838TRLO0

1092

1.478

XDUB

 12:40:18

00068908837TRLO0

6717

1.480

XDUB

 12:56:23

00068909151TRLO0

7408

1.480

XDUB

 13:49:20

00068910433TRLO0

1226

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912026TRLO0

1900

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912025TRLO0

1900

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912024TRLO0

5261

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912023TRLO0

1726

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912030TRLO0

1900

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912029TRLO0

1900

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912028TRLO0

1900

1.484

XDUB

 14:41:20

00068912027TRLO0

9303

1.480

XDUB

 14:51:48

00068912467TRLO0

2120

1.478

XDUB

 14:58:35

00068912675TRLO0

4747

1.478

XDUB

 14:58:35

00068912676TRLO0

2325

1.478

XDUB

 15:15:09

00068913352TRLO0

4755

1.478

XDUB

 15:15:09

00068913354TRLO0

661

1.478

XDUB

 15:15:10

00068913356TRLO0

702

1.478

XDUB

 15:16:10

00068913366TRLO0

259

1.478

XDUB

 15:16:10

00068913368TRLO0

6029

1.478

XDUB

 15:16:10

00068913367TRLO0

5504

1.468

XDUB

 15:28:10

00068913779TRLO0

787

1.468

XDUB

 15:28:10

00068913778TRLO0

1651

1.468

XDUB

 15:33:27

00068913936TRLO0

4715

1.470

XDUB

 16:00:27

00068914819TRLO0

415

1.470

XDUB

 16:01:30

00068914845TRLO0

3363

1.470

XDUB

 16:05:02

00068914968TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6973

127.00

XLON

 11:54:12

00068908104TRLO0

7124

126.60

XLON

 12:40:14

00068908836TRLO0

312

126.60

XLON

 13:49:20

00068910431TRLO0

7560

126.60

XLON

 13:49:20

00068910432TRLO0

11550

126.60

XLON

 14:51:48

00068912466TRLO0

4641

126.60

XLON

 15:15:09

00068913353TRLO0

2571

126.60

XLON

 15:15:10

00068913355TRLO0

7407

126.60

XLON

 15:16:09

00068913365TRLO0

2592

126.40

XLON

 15:18:40

00068913485TRLO0

4399

126.40

XLON

 15:18:40

00068913484TRLO0

5772

125.80

XLON

 15:33:27

00068913935TRLO0

7790

126.20

XLON

 15:51:20

00068914547TRLO0

1643

126.40

XLON

 15:53:40

00068914604TRLO0

3500

126.40

XLON

 15:53:40

00068914603TRLO0

7581

126.20

XLON

 15:58:12

00068914767TRLO0

6625

126.00

XLON

 16:05:02

00068914967TRLO0

15

126.00

XLON

 16:08:43

00068915106TRLO0

7742

126.00

XLON

 16:08:43

00068915109TRLO0

2

126.00

XLON

 16:08:43

00068915108TRLO0

234

126.00

XLON

 16:08:43

00068915107TRLO0

3508

126.20

XLON

 16:21:50

00068915480TRLO0

459

126.20

XLON

 16:21:50

00068915481TRLO0

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
