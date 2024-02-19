Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 February 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.490 £1.270 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.468 £1.258 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.479313 £1.263924

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,821,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4389 1.490 XDUB 08:18:37 00068901427TRLO0 670 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908102TRLO0 887 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908101TRLO0 5054 1.486 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908100TRLO0 2000 1.488 XDUB 11:54:09 00068908103TRLO0 4834 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908839TRLO0 1900 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908838TRLO0 1092 1.478 XDUB 12:40:18 00068908837TRLO0 6717 1.480 XDUB 12:56:23 00068909151TRLO0 7408 1.480 XDUB 13:49:20 00068910433TRLO0 1226 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912026TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912025TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912024TRLO0 5261 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912023TRLO0 1726 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912030TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912029TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912028TRLO0 1900 1.484 XDUB 14:41:20 00068912027TRLO0 9303 1.480 XDUB 14:51:48 00068912467TRLO0 2120 1.478 XDUB 14:58:35 00068912675TRLO0 4747 1.478 XDUB 14:58:35 00068912676TRLO0 2325 1.478 XDUB 15:15:09 00068913352TRLO0 4755 1.478 XDUB 15:15:09 00068913354TRLO0 661 1.478 XDUB 15:15:10 00068913356TRLO0 702 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913366TRLO0 259 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913368TRLO0 6029 1.478 XDUB 15:16:10 00068913367TRLO0 5504 1.468 XDUB 15:28:10 00068913779TRLO0 787 1.468 XDUB 15:28:10 00068913778TRLO0 1651 1.468 XDUB 15:33:27 00068913936TRLO0 4715 1.470 XDUB 16:00:27 00068914819TRLO0 415 1.470 XDUB 16:01:30 00068914845TRLO0 3363 1.470 XDUB 16:05:02 00068914968TRLO0

London Stock Exchange