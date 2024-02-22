22.02.2024 08:00:22

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 21 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.476

£1.264

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.462

£1.258

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.470222

£1.260914

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,241,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1717

1.468

XDUB

 08:04:58

00068943715TRLO0

1854

1.462

XDUB

 08:36:17

00068944745TRLO0

3990

1.476

XDUB

 09:49:33

00068946280TRLO0

3990

1.476

XDUB

 09:51:52

00068946317TRLO0

1060

1.476

XDUB

 09:53:28

00068946336TRLO0

1854

1.472

XDUB

 10:17:18

00068946809TRLO0

6644

1.476

XDUB

 10:21:00

00068946901TRLO0

6644

1.476

XDUB

 10:21:58

00068946930TRLO0

1337

1.476

XDUB

 10:21:58

00068946931TRLO0

5

1.470

XDUB

 12:56:28

00068950113TRLO0

3

1.470

XDUB

 12:56:28

00068950114TRLO0

1900

1.470

XDUB

 13:05:19

00068950309TRLO0

1900

1.470

XDUB

 13:05:19

00068950310TRLO0

1750

1.470

XDUB

 13:05:19

00068950311TRLO0

1561

1.470

XDUB

 13:05:19

00068950312TRLO0

8591

1.468

XDUB

 13:30:22

00068950888TRLO0

1750

1.470

XDUB

 13:30:22

00068950889TRLO0

1770

1.470

XDUB

 13:30:22

00068950890TRLO0

235

1.466

XDUB

 13:40:56

00068951051TRLO0

462

1.466

XDUB

 13:47:23

00068951248TRLO0

1030

1.466

XDUB

 13:58:02

00068951411TRLO0

1030

1.466

XDUB

 14:11:20

00068951671TRLO0

465

1.466

XDUB

 14:20:31

00068951896TRLO0

1030

1.466

XDUB

 14:24:07

00068951989TRLO0

2762

1.466

XDUB

 14:32:08

00068952223TRLO0

6964

1.466

XDUB

 14:32:08

00068952224TRLO0

1750

1.466

XDUB

 14:32:08

00068952225TRLO0

1783

1.464

XDUB

 14:36:00

00068952348TRLO0

554

1.464

XDUB

 14:36:01

00068952349TRLO0

1854

1.464

XDUB

 14:36:01

00068952350TRLO0

857

1.470

XDUB

 14:52:18

00068953126TRLO0

6644

1.470

XDUB

 14:52:18

00068953127TRLO0

705

1.470

XDUB

 14:52:18

00068953128TRLO0

6351

1.470

XDUB

 15:19:28

00068954372TRLO0

3913

1.470

XDUB

 15:19:28

00068954373TRLO0

6644

1.470

XDUB

 15:44:48

00068955429TRLO0

342

1.470

XDUB

 15:44:48

00068955430TRLO0

6305

1.470

XDUB

 15:47:48

00068955585TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

248

126.20

XLON

 08:05:13

00068943726TRLO0

1400

126.20

XLON

 08:05:13

00068943727TRLO0

235

126.40

XLON

 08:05:13

00068943728TRLO0

8000

126.40

XLON

 09:43:43

00068946145TRLO0

90

126.40

XLON

 09:43:43

00068946146TRLO0

6000

126.40

XLON

 09:43:49

00068946156TRLO0

1942

126.40

XLON

 09:43:49

00068946157TRLO0

6775

126.40

XLON

 09:49:33

00068946278TRLO0

1262

126.40

XLON

 09:49:33

00068946279TRLO0

5000

126.40

XLON

 09:49:53

00068946288TRLO0

2886

126.40

XLON

 09:49:53

00068946289TRLO0

6542

126.20

XLON

 10:24:12

00068947010TRLO0

1174

126.20

XLON

 10:24:32

00068947023TRLO0

1883

126.00

XLON

 12:52:11

00068949997TRLO0

1488

126.00

XLON

 12:52:11

00068949998TRLO0

6724

126.00

XLON

 12:52:11

00068949999TRLO0

1067

126.00

XLON

 12:52:11

00068950000TRLO0

8000

125.80

XLON

 14:40:02

00068952501TRLO0

3122

125.80

XLON

 14:40:02

00068952502TRLO0

1

125.80

XLON

 14:40:02

00068952503TRLO0

4936

125.80

XLON

 14:42:07

00068952562TRLO0

3892

125.80

XLON

 14:42:07

00068952563TRLO0

8000

125.80

XLON

 14:52:18

00068953124TRLO0

81

125.80

XLON

 14:52:18

00068953125TRLO0

3273

126.00

XLON

 15:44:34

00068955425TRLO0

8000

126.00

XLON

 15:44:34

00068955426TRLO0

3485

126.00

XLON

 15:44:34

00068955427TRLO0

4494

126.00

XLON

 15:48:53

00068955655TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 305215
EQS News ID: 1842465

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

