Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 April 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 96,404 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 56,404 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.6020 £1.3760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5900 £1.3620 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.5964 £1.3685

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,147,516 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 155 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813969TRDU1 1,568 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813970TRDU1 4,854 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813971TRDU1 507 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813972TRDU1 1,216 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813973TRDU1 1,723 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813974TRDU1 155 1.6020 XDUB 09:34:49 00028813975TRDU1 58 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814737TRDU1 1,194 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814738TRDU1 1,634 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814739TRDU1 662 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814740TRDU1 1,993 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814741TRDU1 2,561 1.6000 XDUB 11:02:45 00028814742TRDU1 970 1.5940 XDUB 12:20:58 00028815068TRDU1 7 1.5940 XDUB 12:20:58 00028815069TRDU1 84 1.6000 XDUB 13:24:40 00028815546TRDU1 5,442 1.6000 XDUB 13:24:40 00028815547TRDU1 1,189 1.5980 XDUB 13:33:30 00028815597TRDU1 530 1.5980 XDUB 13:33:30 00028815598TRDU1 2,625 1.5980 XDUB 13:33:30 00028815599TRDU1 1,142 1.5980 XDUB 13:33:30 00028815600TRDU1 2,591 1.5940 XDUB 13:46:46 00028815716TRDU1 2,444 1.5920 XDUB 14:30:44 00028816163TRDU1 2,937 1.5920 XDUB 14:30:44 00028816164TRDU1 2,728 1.5900 XDUB 14:44:30 00028816339TRDU1 2,707 1.5920 XDUB 14:51:55 00028816489TRDU1 2,553 1.5920 XDUB 15:23:31 00028816767TRDU1 2,493 1.5920 XDUB 15:23:31 00028816768TRDU1 2,755 1.5900 XDUB 15:26:33 00028816781TRDU1 2,474 1.5940 XDUB 15:59:17 00028817413TRDU1 2,453 1.5940 XDUB 15:59:17 00028817414TRDU1

London Stock Exchange