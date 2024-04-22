22.04.2024 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 April 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 96,404 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

56,404

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6020

£1.3760

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5900

£1.3620

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.5964

£1.3685

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,147,516 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

         155

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813969TRDU1

      1,568

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813970TRDU1

      4,854

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813971TRDU1

         507

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813972TRDU1

      1,216

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813973TRDU1

      1,723

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813974TRDU1

         155

1.6020

XDUB

09:34:49

00028813975TRDU1

          58

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814737TRDU1

      1,194

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814738TRDU1

      1,634

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814739TRDU1

         662

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814740TRDU1

      1,993

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814741TRDU1

      2,561

1.6000

XDUB

11:02:45

00028814742TRDU1

         970

1.5940

XDUB

12:20:58

00028815068TRDU1

            7

1.5940

XDUB

12:20:58

00028815069TRDU1

          84

1.6000

XDUB

13:24:40

00028815546TRDU1

      5,442

1.6000

XDUB

13:24:40

00028815547TRDU1

      1,189

1.5980

XDUB

13:33:30

00028815597TRDU1

         530

1.5980

XDUB

13:33:30

00028815598TRDU1

      2,625

1.5980

XDUB

13:33:30

00028815599TRDU1

      1,142

1.5980

XDUB

13:33:30

00028815600TRDU1

      2,591

1.5940

XDUB

13:46:46

00028815716TRDU1

      2,444

1.5920

XDUB

14:30:44

00028816163TRDU1

      2,937

1.5920

XDUB

14:30:44

00028816164TRDU1

      2,728

1.5900

XDUB

14:44:30

00028816339TRDU1

      2,707

1.5920

XDUB

14:51:55

00028816489TRDU1

      2,553

1.5920

XDUB

15:23:31

00028816767TRDU1

      2,493

1.5920

XDUB

15:23:31

00028816768TRDU1

      2,755

1.5900

XDUB

15:26:33

00028816781TRDU1

      2,474

1.5940

XDUB

15:59:17

00028817413TRDU1

      2,453

1.5940

XDUB

15:59:17

00028817414TRDU1

 

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

      3,089

1.3760

XLON

09:26:22

00028813933TRDU1

      3,144

1.3720

XLON

10:10:25

00028814278TRDU1

      2,760

1.3720

XLON

10:59:19

00028814733TRDU1

      3,206

1.3680

XLON

11:20:50

00028814779TRDU1

      1,225

1.3680

XLON

11:20:50

00028814780TRDU1

      1,241

1.3680

XLON

11:20:50

00028814781TRDU1

      3,168

1.3680

XLON

13:33:30

00028815601TRDU1

      2,253

1.3720

XLON

14:15:49

00028815893TRDU1

         895

1.3720

XLON

14:15:49

00028815894TRDU1

      3,079

1.3660

XLON

14:30:34

00028816157TRDU1

      2,675

1.3660

XLON

14:30:34

00028816158TRDU1

      4,594

1.3620

XLON

15:26:33

00028816779TRDU1

         857

1.3620

XLON

15:26:33

00028816780TRDU1

      2,723

1.3660

XLON

15:59:17

00028817412TRDU1

          65

1.3680

XLON

16:23:07

00028817568TRDU1

      2,600

1.3700

XLON

16:23:23

00028817569TRDU1

         893

1.3700

XLON

16:23:39

00028817571TRDU1

          31

1.3700

XLON

16:23:39

00028817572TRDU1

      1,025

1.3700

XLON

16:24:45

00028817584TRDU1

         477

1.3700

XLON

16:24:47

00028817585TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 316876
EQS News ID: 1885183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

