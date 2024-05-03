Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 21:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-May-2024 / 20:00 GMT/BST

03 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

35,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6360

£1.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6260

£1.3860

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6322

£1.3972

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,209,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        363

1.6340

XDUB

08:49:56

00028867401TRDU1

        1,800

1.6340

XDUB

08:49:56

00028867400TRDU1

        2,536

1.6340

XDUB

09:04:09

00028867542TRDU1

          746

1.6300

XDUB

09:14:00

00028867611TRDU1

        1,734

1.6300

XDUB

09:14:00

00028867612TRDU1

            10

1.6340

XDUB

09:51:10

00028868261TRDU1

          200

1.6340

XDUB

09:51:10

00028868263TRDU1

        1,835

1.6340

XDUB

09:51:10

00028868262TRDU1

          202

1.6340

XDUB

10:10:21

00028868380TRDU1

        1,470

1.6340

XDUB

10:44:15

00028868589TRDU1

        3,200

1.6340

XDUB

10:44:15

00028868588TRDU1

        4,820

1.6340

XDUB

10:44:15

00028868587TRDU1

          621

1.6260

XDUB

11:10:18

00028868776TRDU1

        1,534

1.6260

XDUB

11:10:18

00028868777TRDU1

             8

1.6300

XDUB

12:13:53

00028869253TRDU1

          805

1.6300

XDUB

12:14:07

00028869263TRDU1

        1,700

1.6300

XDUB

12:14:07

00028869260TRDU1

        2,501

1.6300

XDUB

12:14:07

00028869261TRDU1

        4,240

1.6320

XDUB

13:02:37

00028869704TRDU1

        1,062

1.6360

XDUB

13:37:44

00028870266TRDU1

        3,329

1.6340

XDUB

13:37:55

00028870269TRDU1

        1,139

1.6300

XDUB

13:52:21

00028870605TRDU1

        1,143

1.6300

XDUB

13:52:21

00028870604TRDU1

        2,187

1.6280

XDUB

14:36:05

00028871086TRDU1

          868

1.6360

XDUB

14:47:50

00028871269TRDU1

          540

1.6360

XDUB

14:49:50

00028871297TRDU1

        1,756

1.6360

XDUB

14:49:50

00028871298TRDU1

          166

1.6340

XDUB

14:51:50

00028871364TRDU1

        2,197

1.6340

XDUB

14:51:50

00028871363TRDU1

        2,246

1.6320

XDUB

14:51:50

00028871365TRDU1

          693

1.6300

XDUB

15:22:45

00028871913TRDU1

        1,635

1.6300

XDUB

15:22:45

00028871912TRDU1

        2,358

1.6300

XDUB

15:35:29

00028872069TRDU1

        1,070

1.6340

XDUB

15:48:09

00028872238TRDU1

        1,481

1.6340

XDUB

15:48:09

00028872239TRDU1

          165

1.6340

XDUB

16:08:34

00028872788TRDU1

          377

1.6340

XDUB

16:08:34

00028872786TRDU1

        1,452

1.6340

XDUB

16:08:34

00028872787TRDU1

        2,071

1.6320

XDUB

16:08:53

00028872798TRDU1

        2,460

1.6320

XDUB

16:08:53

00028872799TRDU1

        1,849

1.6300

XDUB

16:22:09

00028873038TRDU1

        2,431

1.6300

XDUB

16:22:09

00028873040TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

            85

1.3860

XLON

11:11:18

00028868778TRDU1

           947

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869264TRDU1

           136

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869262TRDU1

           112

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869259TRDU1

           451

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869258TRDU1

           127

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869257TRDU1

        1,728

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869256TRDU1

        4,737

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869255TRDU1

        1,638

1.3940

XLON

12:14:07

00028869254TRDU1

        2,000

1.3940

XLON

12:46:26

00028869565TRDU1

           915

1.3940

XLON

12:46:26

00028869566TRDU1

        3,134

1.3960

XLON

13:02:37

00028869703TRDU1

        1,695

1.4000

XLON

13:38:26

00028870277TRDU1

        1,128

1.4000

XLON

13:38:26

00028870276TRDU1

        5,848

1.4000

XLON

14:51:50

00028871362TRDU1

        1,093

1.3980

XLON

15:04:26

00028871640TRDU1

        1,815

1.3980

XLON

15:04:28

00028871641TRDU1

        2,513

1.4000

XLON

16:22:09

00028873041TRDU1

        1,573

1.4000

XLON

16:22:09

00028873039TRDU1

           216

1.4000

XLON

16:22:09

00028873037TRDU1

        3,109

1.4000

XLON

16:22:09

00028873036TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 319523
EQS News ID: 1895599

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895599&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten