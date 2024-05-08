08.05.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

08 May 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 94,003 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

65,000

29,003

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6540

£1.4180

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6200

£1.3960

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.6406

£1.4095

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,115,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

       4,977

1.6520

XDUB

08:22:37

00028873790TRDU1

       2,328

1.6520

XDUB

08:43:57

00028873940TRDU1

         943

1.6480

XDUB

09:36:34

00028874305TRDU1

         338

1.6500

XDUB

09:45:27

00028874369TRDU1

         295

1.6500

XDUB

09:45:27

00028874370TRDU1

       2,336

1.6540

XDUB

10:05:26

00028874519TRDU1

         813

1.6520

XDUB

10:05:26

00028874520TRDU1

       2,343

1.6520

XDUB

10:05:26

00028874521TRDU1

       1,523

1.6520

XDUB

10:05:26

00028874522TRDU1

         716

1.6460

XDUB

10:59:35

00028874851TRDU1

       1,419

1.6460

XDUB

10:59:35

00028874852TRDU1

       2,312

1.6420

XDUB

11:00:13

00028874853TRDU1

       2,068

1.6420

XDUB

11:00:13

00028874854TRDU1

       1,236

1.6340

XDUB

11:24:08

00028874999TRDU1

         877

1.6340

XDUB

11:24:08

00028875000TRDU1

       4,240

1.6380

XDUB

12:19:50

00028875286TRDU1

       2,114

1.6500

XDUB

13:27:29

00028875557TRDU1

           71

1.6500

XDUB

13:27:29

00028875558TRDU1

       4,157

1.6460

XDUB

13:31:48

00028875569TRDU1

         453

1.6460

XDUB

13:31:48

00028875570TRDU1

       6,250

1.6460

XDUB

14:20:49

00028876082TRDU1

         250

1.6460

XDUB

14:20:49

00028876083TRDU1

       2,304

1.6340

XDUB

14:54:35

00028877298TRDU1

         123

1.6340

XDUB

14:54:35

00028877299TRDU1

         348

1.6280

XDUB

14:58:06

00028877367TRDU1

         962

1.6280

XDUB

14:58:07

00028877368TRDU1

       1,600

1.6280

XDUB

14:58:07

00028877370TRDU1

       1,261

1.6280

XDUB

14:58:07

00028877372TRDU1

         642

1.6280

XDUB

14:58:07

00028877373TRDU1

         341

1.6200

XDUB

15:30:05

00028878079TRDU1

         884

1.6260

XDUB

15:34:47

00028878180TRDU1

       1,600

1.6260

XDUB

15:39:59

00028878265TRDU1

         723

1.6260

XDUB

15:39:59

00028878266TRDU1

            3

1.6240

XDUB

15:42:12

00028878320TRDU1

       2,033

1.6240

XDUB

16:02:37

00028878561TRDU1

         677

1.6300

XDUB

16:08:10

00028878786TRDU1

         812

1.6300

XDUB

16:14:34

00028878977TRDU1

       2,272

1.6300

XDUB

16:15:01

00028878990TRDU1

       2,285

1.6340

XDUB

16:18:10

00028879032TRDU1

       1,600

1.6320

XDUB

16:19:56

00028879076TRDU1

       1,600

1.6320

XDUB

16:19:56

00028879077TRDU1

         871

1.6320

XDUB

16:19:56

00028879078TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

        3,544

1.4160

XLON

08:43:57

00028873939TRDU1

        3,135

1.4180

XLON

10:18:23

00028874627TRDU1

          253

1.4180

XLON

10:18:23

00028874628TRDU1

        3,554

1.4120

XLON

10:23:16

00028874694TRDU1

        2,949

1.4040

XLON

11:09:40

00028874899TRDU1

        1,418

1.4160

XLON

14:00:42

00028875811TRDU1

          775

1.4160

XLON

14:00:42

00028875812TRDU1

          768

1.4160

XLON

14:00:42

00028875813TRDU1

        6,194

1.4120

XLON

14:20:49

00028876081TRDU1

        1,443

1.3960

XLON

14:58:06

00028877366TRDU1

             2

1.3960

XLON

14:58:07

00028877369TRDU1

        1,602

1.3960

XLON

14:58:07

00028877371TRDU1

          137

1.3980

XLON

16:15:17

00028878993TRDU1

        1,875

1.3980

XLON

16:15:17

00028878994TRDU1

            32

1.3980

XLON

16:15:17

00028878995TRDU1

        1,322

1.3980

XLON

16:15:17

00028878996TRDU1

 


