Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02 August 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 01 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.9020 £1.6000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8600 £1.5740 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8747 £1.5829

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,712,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,239 1.872 XDUB 08:39:03 00029122807TRDU1 3,250 1.872 XDUB 08:39:03 00029122808TRDU1 4,067 1.88 XDUB 09:23:27 00029123150TRDU1 4,511 1.872 XDUB 09:51:24 00029123237TRDU1 2,885 1.86 XDUB 10:47:31 00029123386TRDU1 2,302 1.868 XDUB 10:54:57 00029123416TRDU1 4,250 1.868 XDUB 11:30:43 00029123513TRDU1 2,857 1.868 XDUB 12:17:02 00029123751TRDU1 1,605 1.868 XDUB 12:17:02 00029123752TRDU1 2,389 1.868 XDUB 12:38:32 00029123891TRDU1 1,942 1.874 XDUB 13:27:30 00029124043TRDU1 365 1.874 XDUB 13:27:30 00029124044TRDU1 1,296 1.872 XDUB 13:29:51 00029124050TRDU1 1,296 1.872 XDUB 13:29:51 00029124051TRDU1 2,256 1.87 XDUB 13:39:18 00029124080TRDU1 4,606 1.878 XDUB 14:15:19 00029124211TRDU1 920 1.878 XDUB 14:15:19 00029124212TRDU1 2,184 1.902 XDUB 14:48:46 00029124639TRDU1 2,092 1.896 XDUB 14:53:06 00029124679TRDU1 1,059 1.894 XDUB 14:53:06 00029124680TRDU1 726 1.894 XDUB 14:53:06 00029124681TRDU1 288 1.894 XDUB 14:53:06 00029124682TRDU1 2,153 1.894 XDUB 14:53:06 00029124683TRDU1 2,290 1.892 XDUB 15:01:45 00029124787TRDU1 2,081 1.874 XDUB 15:27:02 00029124934TRDU1 2,072 1.874 XDUB 15:27:02 00029124935TRDU1 2,230 1.872 XDUB 15:32:15 00029124955TRDU1 2,246 1.87 XDUB 15:42:05 00029124982TRDU1 1,955 1.868 XDUB 16:02:34 00029125035TRDU1 306 1.868 XDUB 16:02:34 00029125036TRDU1 2,453 1.864 XDUB 16:08:15 00029125066TRDU1 1,316 1.868 XDUB 16:23:29 00029125153TRDU1 1,250 1.868 XDUB 16:23:29 00029125154TRDU1 1,230 1.868 XDUB 16:23:29 00029125155TRDU1 33 1.868 XDUB 16:23:29 00029125156TRDU1

London Stock Exchange