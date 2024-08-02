+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

02 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 01 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9020

£1.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8600

£1.5740

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8747

£1.5829

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,712,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,239

1.872

XDUB

08:39:03

00029122807TRDU1

3,250

1.872

XDUB

08:39:03

00029122808TRDU1

4,067

1.88

XDUB

09:23:27

00029123150TRDU1

4,511

1.872

XDUB

09:51:24

00029123237TRDU1

2,885

1.86

XDUB

10:47:31

00029123386TRDU1

2,302

1.868

XDUB

10:54:57

00029123416TRDU1

4,250

1.868

XDUB

11:30:43

00029123513TRDU1

2,857

1.868

XDUB

12:17:02

00029123751TRDU1

1,605

1.868

XDUB

12:17:02

00029123752TRDU1

2,389

1.868

XDUB

12:38:32

00029123891TRDU1

1,942

1.874

XDUB

13:27:30

00029124043TRDU1

365

1.874

XDUB

13:27:30

00029124044TRDU1

1,296

1.872

XDUB

13:29:51

00029124050TRDU1

1,296

1.872

XDUB

13:29:51

00029124051TRDU1

2,256

1.87

XDUB

13:39:18

00029124080TRDU1

4,606

1.878

XDUB

14:15:19

00029124211TRDU1

920

1.878

XDUB

14:15:19

00029124212TRDU1

2,184

1.902

XDUB

14:48:46

00029124639TRDU1

2,092

1.896

XDUB

14:53:06

00029124679TRDU1

1,059

1.894

XDUB

14:53:06

00029124680TRDU1

726

1.894

XDUB

14:53:06

00029124681TRDU1

288

1.894

XDUB

14:53:06

00029124682TRDU1

2,153

1.894

XDUB

14:53:06

00029124683TRDU1

2,290

1.892

XDUB

15:01:45

00029124787TRDU1

2,081

1.874

XDUB

15:27:02

00029124934TRDU1

2,072

1.874

XDUB

15:27:02

00029124935TRDU1

2,230

1.872

XDUB

15:32:15

00029124955TRDU1

2,246

1.87

XDUB

15:42:05

00029124982TRDU1

1,955

1.868

XDUB

16:02:34

00029125035TRDU1

306

1.868

XDUB

16:02:34

00029125036TRDU1

2,453

1.864

XDUB

16:08:15

00029125066TRDU1

1,316

1.868

XDUB

16:23:29

00029125153TRDU1

1,250

1.868

XDUB

16:23:29

00029125154TRDU1

1,230

1.868

XDUB

16:23:29

00029125155TRDU1

33

1.868

XDUB

16:23:29

00029125156TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

3,459

1.5820

XLON

08:39:03

00029122806TRDU1

1,790

1.5880

XLON

09:23:27

00029123149TRDU1

1,691

1.5800

XLON

09:55:28

00029123240TRDU1

1,754

1.5740

XLON

10:25:40

00029123296TRDU1

1,896

1.5780

XLON

11:30:42

00029123512TRDU1

1,792

1.5780

XLON

12:24:28

00029123833TRDU1

1,738

1.5800

XLON

12:35:37

00029123887TRDU1

1,701

1.5800

XLON

13:30:28

00029124053TRDU1

1,809

1.5820

XLON

13:56:40

00029124148TRDU1

1,680

1.5860

XLON

14:15:19

00029124210TRDU1

3,317

1.6000

XLON

14:53:06

00029124678TRDU1

1,806

1.5840

XLON

15:25:50

00029124930TRDU1

1,765

1.5820

XLON

15:27:02

00029124933TRDU1

1,672

1.5780

XLON

15:49:25

00029125012TRDU1

2,130

1.5780

XLON

16:22:46

00029125144TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338061
EQS News ID: 1959467

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

