05.08.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

05 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 02 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8500

£1.5720

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8120

£1.5440

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8343

£1.5600

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,612,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

400

1.8460

XDUB

09:01:48

00029125859TRDU1

1,945

1.8460

XDUB

09:01:48

00029125860TRDU1

197

1.8420

XDUB

09:17:38

00029125908TRDU1

1,436

1.8420

XDUB

09:17:38

00029125909TRDU1

3,017

1.8420

XDUB

09:17:38

00029125910TRDU1

280

1.8380

XDUB

09:20:32

00029125927TRDU1

2,138

1.8440

XDUB

09:32:50

00029125949TRDU1

4,324

1.8460

XDUB

10:06:44

00029126074TRDU1

2,275

1.8400

XDUB

10:31:56

00029126247TRDU1

2,193

1.8380

XDUB

11:02:21

00029126372TRDU1

2,271

1.8360

XDUB

11:02:43

00029126374TRDU1

4,448

1.8440

XDUB

11:56:48

00029126652TRDU1

506

1.8500

XDUB

12:50:40

00029126946TRDU1

1,985

1.8500

XDUB

12:50:40

00029126947TRDU1

892

1.8500

XDUB

13:14:43

00029127044TRDU1

2,111

1.8500

XDUB

13:23:30

00029127057TRDU1

4,232

1.8460

XDUB

13:27:24

00029127058TRDU1

2,417

1.8420

XDUB

13:32:44

00029127089TRDU1

2,121

1.8380

XDUB

14:02:51

00029127336TRDU1

4,483

1.8380

XDUB

14:32:05

00029127511TRDU1

2,604

1.8360

XDUB

14:46:45

00029127773TRDU1

2,363

1.8300

XDUB

14:55:02

00029127828TRDU1

2,126

1.8300

XDUB

14:55:02

00029127829TRDU1

2,199

1.8140

XDUB

15:10:49

00029128022TRDU1

2,187

1.8200

XDUB

15:31:40

00029128243TRDU1

2,226

1.8180

XDUB

15:31:40

00029128244TRDU1

417

1.8140

XDUB

15:33:53

00029128254TRDU1

2,015

1.8140

XDUB

15:35:44

00029128263TRDU1

167

1.8140

XDUB

15:35:44

00029128264TRDU1

2,239

1.8140

XDUB

15:51:50

00029128391TRDU1

2,419

1.8120

XDUB

16:00:53

00029128575TRDU1

649

1.8120

XDUB

16:08:22

00029128646TRDU1

1,489

1.8120

XDUB

16:08:22

00029128647TRDU1

3,229

1.8180

XDUB

16:19:25

00029128736TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

700

1.5700

XLON

09:08:49

00029125877TRDU1

1,105

1.5700

XLON

09:08:49

00029125878TRDU1

108

1.5700

XLON

09:08:49

00029125879TRDU1

657

1.5640

XLON

09:17:38

00029125905TRDU1

1,926

1.5640

XLON

09:17:38

00029125906TRDU1

505

1.5640

XLON

09:17:38

00029125907TRDU1

603

1.5640

XLON

09:17:38

00029125911TRDU1

1,762

1.5660

XLON

10:12:30

00029126127TRDU1

1,756

1.5600

XLON

11:02:43

00029126373TRDU1

696

1.5720

XLON

12:35:58

00029126873TRDU1

614

1.5720

XLON

12:35:58

00029126874TRDU1

492

1.5720

XLON

12:35:58

00029126875TRDU1

3,609

1.5700

XLON

12:38:38

00029126896TRDU1

1,863

1.5680

XLON

13:30:36

00029127070TRDU1

1,790

1.5600

XLON

14:03:15

00029127339TRDU1

1,701

1.5620

XLON

14:32:05

00029127512TRDU1

1,950

1.5560

XLON

14:54:52

00029127824TRDU1

1,888

1.5440

XLON

15:09:45

00029128012TRDU1

1,679

1.5440

XLON

15:33:53

00029128253TRDU1

1,456

1.5440

XLON

16:01:05

00029128576TRDU1

283

1.5440

XLON

16:01:05

00029128577TRDU1

2,075

1.5500

XLON

16:24:32

00029128802TRDU1

782

1.5500

XLON

16:24:32

00029128803TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338351
EQS News ID: 1960387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

