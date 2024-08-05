Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05 August 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 02 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8500 £1.5720 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8120 £1.5440 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8343 £1.5600

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,612,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 400 1.8460 XDUB 09:01:48 00029125859TRDU1 1,945 1.8460 XDUB 09:01:48 00029125860TRDU1 197 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125908TRDU1 1,436 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125909TRDU1 3,017 1.8420 XDUB 09:17:38 00029125910TRDU1 280 1.8380 XDUB 09:20:32 00029125927TRDU1 2,138 1.8440 XDUB 09:32:50 00029125949TRDU1 4,324 1.8460 XDUB 10:06:44 00029126074TRDU1 2,275 1.8400 XDUB 10:31:56 00029126247TRDU1 2,193 1.8380 XDUB 11:02:21 00029126372TRDU1 2,271 1.8360 XDUB 11:02:43 00029126374TRDU1 4,448 1.8440 XDUB 11:56:48 00029126652TRDU1 506 1.8500 XDUB 12:50:40 00029126946TRDU1 1,985 1.8500 XDUB 12:50:40 00029126947TRDU1 892 1.8500 XDUB 13:14:43 00029127044TRDU1 2,111 1.8500 XDUB 13:23:30 00029127057TRDU1 4,232 1.8460 XDUB 13:27:24 00029127058TRDU1 2,417 1.8420 XDUB 13:32:44 00029127089TRDU1 2,121 1.8380 XDUB 14:02:51 00029127336TRDU1 4,483 1.8380 XDUB 14:32:05 00029127511TRDU1 2,604 1.8360 XDUB 14:46:45 00029127773TRDU1 2,363 1.8300 XDUB 14:55:02 00029127828TRDU1 2,126 1.8300 XDUB 14:55:02 00029127829TRDU1 2,199 1.8140 XDUB 15:10:49 00029128022TRDU1 2,187 1.8200 XDUB 15:31:40 00029128243TRDU1 2,226 1.8180 XDUB 15:31:40 00029128244TRDU1 417 1.8140 XDUB 15:33:53 00029128254TRDU1 2,015 1.8140 XDUB 15:35:44 00029128263TRDU1 167 1.8140 XDUB 15:35:44 00029128264TRDU1 2,239 1.8140 XDUB 15:51:50 00029128391TRDU1 2,419 1.8120 XDUB 16:00:53 00029128575TRDU1 649 1.8120 XDUB 16:08:22 00029128646TRDU1 1,489 1.8120 XDUB 16:08:22 00029128647TRDU1 3,229 1.8180 XDUB 16:19:25 00029128736TRDU1

London Stock Exchange