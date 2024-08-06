Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

06 August 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 05 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.8000 £1.5460 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7460 £1.5020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.7727 £1.5228

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,512,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,123 1.7840 XDUB 08:58:17 00029129364TRDU1 4,348 1.7760 XDUB 09:46:00 00029129410TRDU1 2,159 1.7760 XDUB 09:50:46 00029129416TRDU1 2,211 1.7740 XDUB 10:16:54 00029129482TRDU1 2,209 1.7740 XDUB 10:32:50 00029129523TRDU1 2,238 1.7740 XDUB 10:43:32 00029129533TRDU1 2,167 1.7680 XDUB 11:25:10 00029129631TRDU1 2,061 1.7680 XDUB 11:25:10 00029129630TRDU1 2,153 1.7640 XDUB 11:47:57 00029129712TRDU1 2,122 1.7620 XDUB 12:04:39 00029129732TRDU1 2,270 1.7620 XDUB 12:27:02 00029129890TRDU1 2,100 1.7640 XDUB 12:50:54 00029130058TRDU1 2,089 1.7580 XDUB 12:57:49 00029130208TRDU1 2,177 1.7540 XDUB 13:18:04 00029130366TRDU1 2,385 1.7460 XDUB 13:35:03 00029130561TRDU1 2,203 1.7460 XDUB 14:01:15 00029130700TRDU1 2,272 1.7540 XDUB 14:08:40 00029130732TRDU1 2,281 1.7480 XDUB 14:23:13 00029130800TRDU1 4,253 1.7540 XDUB 14:40:50 00029130927TRDU1 2,266 1.7680 XDUB 14:48:57 00029130950TRDU1 2,196 1.7780 XDUB 15:07:36 00029131052TRDU1 2,092 1.7780 XDUB 15:07:36 00029131051TRDU1 2,141 1.7820 XDUB 15:21:12 00029131073TRDU1 2,088 1.7980 XDUB 15:40:21 00029131130TRDU1 2,177 1.7960 XDUB 15:40:30 00029131131TRDU1 2,203 1.7980 XDUB 15:55:25 00029131162TRDU1 1,792 1.8000 XDUB 16:11:30 00029131188TRDU1 450 1.8000 XDUB 16:11:30 00029131187TRDU1 941 1.7980 XDUB 16:16:49 00029131232TRDU1 1,538 1.7980 XDUB 16:16:49 00029131231TRDU1 4,265 1.7980 XDUB 16:20:05 00029131235TRDU1 30 1.7980 XDUB 16:20:05 00029131234TRDU1

London Stock Exchange