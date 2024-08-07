07.08.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

07 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 06 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,000

30,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7980

£1.5400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7500

£1.5060

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.7698

£1.5211

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,412,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,169

1.7980

XDUB

08:14:32

00029131493TRDU1

4,335

1.7940

XDUB

08:47:16

00029131556TRDU1

2,160

1.7800

XDUB

09:01:10

00029131566TRDU1

2,101

1.7720

XDUB

09:25:08

00029131588TRDU1

2,074

1.7760

XDUB

09:47:05

00029131686TRDU1

2,173

1.7640

XDUB

10:17:36

00029131764TRDU1

2,240

1.7620

XDUB

10:30:50

00029131797TRDU1

2,278

1.7660

XDUB

11:05:07

00029131831TRDU1

2,149

1.7660

XDUB

11:05:07

00029131832TRDU1

2,324

1.7680

XDUB

11:26:21

00029131846TRDU1

4,413

1.7620

XDUB

12:12:22

00029131937TRDU1

2,144

1.7520

XDUB

12:43:34

00029131977TRDU1

2,236

1.7500

XDUB

12:59:46

00029132005TRDU1

1,358

1.7560

XDUB

13:49:44

00029132160TRDU1

734

1.7560

XDUB

13:49:44

00029132161TRDU1

2,041

1.7560

XDUB

14:07:11

00029132185TRDU1

38

1.7560

XDUB

14:07:11

00029132184TRDU1

2,047

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132202TRDU1

2,047

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132204TRDU1

824

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132203TRDU1

589

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132206TRDU1

424

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132201TRDU1

424

1.7520

XDUB

14:15:38

00029132205TRDU1

2,236

1.7540

XDUB

14:35:45

00029132270TRDU1

2,453

1.7520

XDUB

14:38:13

00029132282TRDU1

2,188

1.7520

XDUB

14:55:23

00029132322TRDU1

2,182

1.7500

XDUB

15:00:33

00029132331TRDU1

2,501

1.7820

XDUB

15:30:49

00029132385TRDU1

2,406

1.7840

XDUB

15:40:28

00029132440TRDU1

2,249

1.7840

XDUB

15:48:31

00029132495TRDU1

2,349

1.7880

XDUB

15:58:44

00029132573TRDU1

3,435

1.7920

XDUB

16:10:55

00029132645TRDU1

840

1.7920

XDUB

16:10:55

00029132644TRDU1

3,839

1.7860

XDUB

16:21:50

00029132679TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,306

1.5400

XLON

08:14:32

00029131492TRDU1

816

1.5400

XLON

08:14:32

00029131494TRDU1

1,266

1.5360

XLON

08:47:17

00029131557TRDU1

594

1.5360

XLON

08:49:30

00029131558TRDU1

1,164

1.5260

XLON

09:18:31

00029131585TRDU1

626

1.5260

XLON

09:18:31

00029131584TRDU1

1,048

1.5200

XLON

09:47:05

00029131687TRDU1

755

1.5200

XLON

09:47:05

00029131688TRDU1

1,910

1.5120

XLON

10:30:55

00029131798TRDU1

1,754

1.5180

XLON

11:32:13

00029131869TRDU1

613

1.5120

XLON

11:56:04

00029131897TRDU1

893

1.5120

XLON

12:14:31

00029131945TRDU1

971

1.5060

XLON

12:41:13

00029131973TRDU1

563

1.5060

XLON

12:41:13

00029131975TRDU1

268

1.5060

XLON

12:41:13

00029131974TRDU1

1,772

1.5140

XLON

13:30:31

00029132066TRDU1

1,595

1.5080

XLON

14:15:33

00029132200TRDU1

878

1.5080

XLON

14:15:33

00029132197TRDU1

872

1.5080

XLON

14:15:33

00029132198TRDU1

153

1.5080

XLON

14:15:33

00029132199TRDU1

1,665

1.5080

XLON

14:35:46

00029132271TRDU1

183

1.5080

XLON

14:35:46

00029132272TRDU1

1,200

1.5080

XLON

14:55:23

00029132324TRDU1

583

1.5080

XLON

14:55:23

00029132323TRDU1

159

1.5080

XLON

14:55:23

00029132325TRDU1

2,024

1.5340

XLON

15:48:31

00029132497TRDU1

1,954

1.5340

XLON

15:48:31

00029132496TRDU1

2,415

1.5400

XLON

16:21:50

00029132678TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338933
EQS News ID: 1962391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962391&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten