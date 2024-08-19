19.08.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
19-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 August 2024 it purchased a total of 121,057 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

86,815

34,242

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8980  

£1.6160

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8500

£1.5720

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8725

£1.5945

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,933,203 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

4,375

1.8500

XDUB

08:28:39

00029149294TRDU1

1,330

1.8500

XDUB

08:28:39

00029149295TRDU1

470

1.8500

XDUB

08:28:39

00029149296TRDU1

1,041

1.8500

XDUB

08:28:39

00029149297TRDU1

2,260

1.8500

XDUB

08:28:39

00029149298TRDU1

2,339

1.8500

XDUB

08:58:53

00029149418TRDU1

2,489

1.8520

XDUB

09:38:31

00029149570TRDU1

2,086

1.8580

XDUB

10:21:45

00029149755TRDU1

2,335

1.8560

XDUB

10:22:17

00029149756TRDU1

2,400

1.8560

XDUB

10:22:17

00029149757TRDU1

2,550

1.8580

XDUB

11:37:57

00029149927TRDU1

2,063

1.8580

XDUB

11:53:28

00029149947TRDU1

361

1.8580

XDUB

11:53:28

00029149948TRDU1

612

1.8640

XDUB

12:05:37

00029150003TRDU1

1,966

1.8640

XDUB

12:05:37

00029150004TRDU1

2,523

1.8620

XDUB

12:05:37

00029150005TRDU1

2,362

1.8620

XDUB

12:05:37

00029150006TRDU1

2,372

1.8620

XDUB

12:55:01

00029150141TRDU1

2,287

1.8660

XDUB

13:18:29

00029150214TRDU1

2,757

1.8660

XDUB

13:23:57

00029150232TRDU1

2,599

1.8700

XDUB

14:02:41

00029150403TRDU1

1,336

1.8680

XDUB

14:02:41

00029150404TRDU1

3,761

1.8720

XDUB

14:11:27

00029150418TRDU1

4,980

1.8780

XDUB

14:36:38

00029150531TRDU1

2,310

1.8760

XDUB

14:36:48

00029150532TRDU1

2,310

1.8760

XDUB

14:36:48

00029150533TRDU1

1,250

1.8980

XDUB

15:12:03

00029150602TRDU1

1,151

1.8980

XDUB

15:12:03

00029150603TRDU1

1,800

1.8980

XDUB

15:13:01

00029150607TRDU1

550

1.8980

XDUB

15:13:01

00029150608TRDU1

5,007

1.8940

XDUB

15:15:21

00029150611TRDU1

1,782

1.8940

XDUB

15:34:40

00029150668TRDU1

625

1.8940

XDUB

15:34:40

00029150669TRDU1

2,378

1.8920

XDUB

15:40:35

00029150677TRDU1

2,370

1.8900

XDUB

15:40:35

00029150678TRDU1

2,544

1.8940

XDUB

16:07:24

00029150838TRDU1

2,318

1.8940

XDUB

16:07:24

00029150840TRDU1

2,431

1.8920

XDUB

16:07:24

00029150837TRDU1

2,348

1.8920

XDUB

16:07:24

00029150839TRDU1

1,987

1.8880

XDUB

16:19:44

00029150899TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,409

1.5780

XLON

08:45:11

00029149347TRDU1

2,531

1.5720

XLON

08:58:53

00029149417TRDU1

2,216

1.5820

XLON

09:38:31

00029149569TRDU1

2,086

1.5780

XLON

09:38:31

00029149571TRDU1

1,297

1.5820

XLON

10:54:13

00029149832TRDU1

1,113

1.5820

XLON

10:54:13

00029149833TRDU1

569

1.5820

XLON

11:50:48

00029149944TRDU1

1,100

1.5820

XLON

11:50:48

00029149945TRDU1

773

1.5820

XLON

11:50:48

00029149946TRDU1

2,069

1.5860

XLON

12:54:05

00029150139TRDU1

2,021

1.5880

XLON

13:42:09

00029150349TRDU1

2,142

1.6000

XLON

14:24:44

00029150473TRDU1

1,541

1.6100

XLON

14:55:20

00029150586TRDU1

782

1.6100

XLON

14:55:20

00029150587TRDU1

1,085

1.6160

XLON

15:12:41

00029150604TRDU1

935

1.6160

XLON

15:12:41

00029150605TRDU1

421

1.6160

XLON

15:12:41

00029150606TRDU1

2,374

1.6140

XLON

15:34:40

00029150670TRDU1

378

1.6120

XLON

16:07:24

00029150834TRDU1

1,757

1.6120

XLON

16:07:24

00029150835TRDU1

2,161

1.6100

XLON

16:07:24

00029150836TRDU1

866

1.6080

XLON

16:26:50

00029150945TRDU1

1,616

1.6080

XLON

16:26:50

00029150946TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341213
EQS News ID: 1969991

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service



