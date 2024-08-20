20.08.2024 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
20-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

20 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8900  

£1.6100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8740

£1.5980

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8824

£1.6037

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,846,373 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,227

1.8800

XDUB

09:07:18

00029151127TRDU1

2,318

1.8820

XDUB

09:23:04

00029151147TRDU1

686

1.8840

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151161TRDU1

270

1.8840

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151162TRDU1

1,523

1.8840

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151163TRDU1

1,347

1.8820

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151164TRDU1

527

1.8820

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151166TRDU1

592

1.8820

XDUB

09:37:28

00029151165TRDU1

2,626

1.8840

XDUB

10:38:53

00029151232TRDU1

2,334

1.8840

XDUB

10:40:21

00029151237TRDU1

1,847

1.8840

XDUB

11:17:52

00029151327TRDU1

912

1.8840

XDUB

11:17:52

00029151326TRDU1

2,842

1.8820

XDUB

11:17:52

00029151328TRDU1

1

1.8800

XDUB

11:17:52

00029151329TRDU1

2,775

1.8800

XDUB

11:17:54

00029151331TRDU1

1,479

1.8740

XDUB

11:45:23

00029151350TRDU1

1,019

1.8740

XDUB

11:45:23

00029151351TRDU1

4,460

1.8740

XDUB

12:24:03

00029151392TRDU1

380

1.8740

XDUB

12:24:03

00029151391TRDU1

2,406

1.8780

XDUB

12:54:27

00029151434TRDU1

2,378

1.8800

XDUB

13:37:17

00029151538TRDU1

2,501

1.8800

XDUB

13:37:17

00029151537TRDU1

254

1.8800

XDUB

13:37:17

00029151536TRDU1

2,053

1.8800

XDUB

13:37:17

00029151539TRDU1

158

1.8800

XDUB

13:52:31

00029151584TRDU1

2,269

1.8800

XDUB

13:52:31

00029151581TRDU1

2,375

1.8840

XDUB

14:37:01

00029151822TRDU1

6,865

1.8820

XDUB

14:38:37

00029151853TRDU1

2,321

1.8840

XDUB

15:03:57

00029152316TRDU1

2,846

1.8840

XDUB

15:03:57

00029152315TRDU1

2,500

1.8840

XDUB

15:31:05

00029152564TRDU1

1,060

1.8840

XDUB

15:31:05

00029152563TRDU1

1,355

1.8840

XDUB

15:31:05

00029152562TRDU1

743

1.8840

XDUB

15:31:05

00029152565TRDU1

7,693

1.8880

XDUB

15:59:24

00029152715TRDU1

1,101

1.8880

XDUB

15:59:24

00029152714TRDU1

2,474

1.8900

XDUB

16:18:00

00029152857TRDU1

1,483

1.8900

XDUB

16:23:08

00029152883TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

1,563

1.6000

XLON

09:07:18

00029151128TRDU1

1,550

1.5980

XLON

09:49:14

00029151179TRDU1

1,765

1.6020

XLON

10:38:26

00029151231TRDU1

1,663

1.6020

XLON

11:17:52

00029151330TRDU1

1,609

1.6000

XLON

12:09:48

00029151379TRDU1

1,571

1.6020

XLON

12:54:27

00029151433TRDU1

885

1.5980

XLON

12:54:27

00029151438TRDU1

1,583

1.6020

XLON

13:54:17

00029151587TRDU1

1,459

1.6040

XLON

14:28:09

00029151731TRDU1

1,579

1.6040

XLON

14:43:48

00029151900TRDU1

1,632

1.6040

XLON

15:02:01

00029152249TRDU1

1,500

1.6060

XLON

15:24:39

00029152514TRDU1

1,734

1.6060

XLON

15:39:53

00029152603TRDU1

1,967

1.6080

XLON

16:03:24

00029152743TRDU1

2,683

1.6100

XLON

16:23:08

00029152882TRDU1

257

1.6100

XLON

16:23:08

00029152881TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341488
EQS News ID: 1970875

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970875&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

