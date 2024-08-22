22.08.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

22 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 August 2024 it purchased a total of 95,258 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

20,258

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8760  

£1.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8600

£1.5920

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8716

£1.5960

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,651,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

630

1.8760

XDUB

08:32:19

00029155770TRDU1

2,000

1.8760

XDUB

08:32:19

00029155769TRDU1

2,667

1.8720

XDUB

08:59:41

00029155819TRDU1

4,724

1.8700

XDUB

09:45:46

00029155916TRDU1

4,448

1.8680

XDUB

09:45:46

00029155917TRDU1

487

1.8680

XDUB

09:45:46

00029155918TRDU1

2,283

1.8740

XDUB

10:10:40

00029155998TRDU1

2,346

1.8740

XDUB

10:38:49

00029156053TRDU1

5,225

1.8720

XDUB

11:19:40

00029156169TRDU1

1,148

1.8760

XDUB

12:15:57

00029156267TRDU1

1,250

1.8760

XDUB

12:15:57

00029156266TRDU1

493

1.8740

XDUB

12:18:09

00029156274TRDU1

4,512

1.8740

XDUB

12:18:09

00029156273TRDU1

2,449

1.8720

XDUB

12:58:14

00029156400TRDU1

2,518

1.8760

XDUB

13:42:51

00029156649TRDU1

2,648

1.8720

XDUB

14:01:59

00029156708TRDU1

2,345

1.8680

XDUB

14:07:33

00029156735TRDU1

2,416

1.8680

XDUB

14:07:33

00029156733TRDU1

2,666

1.8600

XDUB

14:38:27

00029156941TRDU1

2,570

1.8600

XDUB

14:47:15

00029157110TRDU1

1,221

1.8740

XDUB

15:04:03

00029157419TRDU1

1,250

1.8740

XDUB

15:04:03

00029157418TRDU1

2,325

1.8700

XDUB

15:05:12

00029157482TRDU1

1,543

1.8720

XDUB

15:14:36

00029157731TRDU1

1,061

1.8720

XDUB

15:14:36

00029157730TRDU1

2,867

1.8700

XDUB

15:17:56

00029157761TRDU1

4,953

1.8740

XDUB

15:43:54

00029158075TRDU1

2,407

1.8720

XDUB

15:50:31

00029158160TRDU1

1,235

1.8740

XDUB

16:14:28

00029158550TRDU1

3,416

1.8760

XDUB

16:16:17

00029158567TRDU1

893

1.8760

XDUB

16:20:19

00029158614TRDU1

2,004

1.8760

XDUB

16:20:19

00029158613TRDU1

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,296

1.5940

XLON

08:46:20

00029155795TRDU1

2,200

1.5960

XLON

09:45:46

00029155915TRDU1

1,903

1.6000

XLON

11:17:26

00029156153TRDU1

760

1.5980

XLON

12:11:33

00029156260TRDU1

2,198

1.5980

XLON

12:42:22

00029156317TRDU1

583

1.6000

XLON

13:45:09

00029156674TRDU1

1,379

1.6000

XLON

13:45:09

00029156673TRDU1

186

1.6000

XLON

13:45:09

00029156672TRDU1

2,166

1.5920

XLON

14:07:33

00029156734TRDU1

2,209

1.5940

XLON

14:07:33

00029156732TRDU1

2,167

1.5960

XLON

15:23:30

00029157846TRDU1

2,211

1.5940

XLON

15:50:31

00029158166TRDU1

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342048
EQS News ID: 1972683

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

