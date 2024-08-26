26.08.2024 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

26 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8900  

£1.6000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8760

£1.5940

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8832

£1.5964

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,451,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,520

1.8760

XDUB

08:54:27

00029162600TRDU1

2,263

1.8780

XDUB

09:22:53

00029162664TRDU1

2,436

1.8760

XDUB

09:29:11

00029162679TRDU1

4,952

1.8820

XDUB

10:21:25

00029162780TRDU1

2,568

1.8820

XDUB

10:34:25

00029162800TRDU1

568

1.8840

XDUB

11:02:47

00029162901TRDU1

1,688

1.8840

XDUB

11:02:47

00029162900TRDU1

44

1.8840

XDUB

11:02:47

00029162899TRDU1

1,250

1.8840

XDUB

11:16:32

00029162916TRDU1

2,218

1.8840

XDUB

11:27:52

00029162922TRDU1

2,453

1.8840

XDUB

11:48:16

00029162972TRDU1

2,487

1.8820

XDUB

11:54:13

00029162990TRDU1

2,353

1.8820

XDUB

12:47:04

00029163254TRDU1

182

1.8820

XDUB

12:47:04

00029163253TRDU1

25

1.8820

XDUB

12:57:36

00029163280TRDU1

2,386

1.8820

XDUB

13:19:00

00029163337TRDU1

2,278

1.8820

XDUB

13:19:00

00029163336TRDU1

679

1.8820

XDUB

13:35:56

00029163408TRDU1

663

1.8820

XDUB

13:35:56

00029163407TRDU1

1,433

1.8820

XDUB

13:35:56

00029163410TRDU1

20

1.8820

XDUB

13:35:56

00029163409TRDU1

2,388

1.8840

XDUB

13:59:42

00029163494TRDU1

2,510

1.8840

XDUB

13:59:42

00029163493TRDU1

2,343

1.8840

XDUB

13:59:42

00029163492TRDU1

1,188

1.8840

XDUB

14:37:14

00029163753TRDU1

1,250

1.8840

XDUB

14:37:14

00029163752TRDU1

2,193

1.8800

XDUB

14:51:27

00029163919TRDU1

2,568

1.8800

XDUB

14:51:27

00029163918TRDU1

4,061

1.8800

XDUB

14:51:27

00029163917TRDU1

40

1.8800

XDUB

14:51:27

00029163916TRDU1

1,016

1.8800

XDUB

14:51:27

00029163915TRDU1

2,667

1.8840

XDUB

15:06:00

00029164042TRDU1

768

1.8880

XDUB

15:23:57

00029164157TRDU1

3,946

1.8880

XDUB

15:23:57

00029164156TRDU1

2,299

1.8880

XDUB

15:53:44

00029164308TRDU1

2,296

1.8880

XDUB

15:57:39

00029164329TRDU1

661

1.8880

XDUB

15:58:05

00029164334TRDU1

1,661

1.8880

XDUB

15:58:05

00029164333TRDU1

1,816

1.8840

XDUB

16:10:43

00029164374TRDU1

3,863

1.8900

XDUB

16:21:27

00029164431TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,428

1.5940

XLON

10:14:08

00029162772TRDU1

2,430

1.5960

XLON

11:16:07

00029162915TRDU1

2,391

1.5940

XLON

12:25:19

00029163138TRDU1

2,465

1.5960

XLON

13:28:56

00029163392TRDU1

2,500

1.5960

XLON

14:18:05

00029163558TRDU1

1,140

1.5940

XLON

14:47:52

00029163854TRDU1

1,300

1.5940

XLON

14:47:52

00029163853TRDU1

861

1.5980

XLON

15:16:42

00029164105TRDU1

565

1.5980

XLON

15:16:42

00029164104TRDU1

2,497

1.5980

XLON

15:29:48

00029164188TRDU1

2,439

1.6000

XLON

15:57:43

00029164331TRDU1

3,984

1.5980

XLON

16:21:27

00029164430TRDU1

 


