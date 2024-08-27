27.08.2024 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
27 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 August 2024 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

75,000

N/A

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9200  

N/A

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8820

N/A

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9012

N/A

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,376,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,443

1.8860

XDUB

08:46:37

00029164697TRDU1

868

1.8860

XDUB

09:25:08

00029164705TRDU1

47

1.8860

XDUB

09:25:08

00029164706TRDU1

44

1.8860

XDUB

09:25:08

00029164707TRDU1

51

1.8860

XDUB

09:25:08

00029164708TRDU1

1,573

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:36

00029164712TRDU1

1,573

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:36

00029164713TRDU1

87

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:36

00029164714TRDU1

201

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:37

00029164715TRDU1

1,372

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:37

00029164716TRDU1

83

1.8920

XDUB

09:42:37

00029164717TRDU1

1,250

1.8900

XDUB

09:58:07

00029164727TRDU1

1,122

1.8900

XDUB

09:58:07

00029164728TRDU1

4,563

1.8820

XDUB

10:12:35

00029164733TRDU1

4,047

1.8900

XDUB

11:33:33

00029164777TRDU1

4,918

1.8900

XDUB

11:33:33

00029164778TRDU1

607

1.8900

XDUB

11:33:33

00029164779TRDU1

3,145

1.8980

XDUB

13:50:30

00029164821TRDU1

932

1.8960

XDUB

13:50:30

00029164818TRDU1

2,653

1.8960

XDUB

13:50:30

00029164819TRDU1

1,221

1.8960

XDUB

13:50:30

00029164820TRDU1

5,470

1.9080

XDUB

14:04:24

00029164838TRDU1

2,627

1.9040

XDUB

14:05:27

00029164839TRDU1

2,562

1.9020

XDUB

14:05:27

00029164840TRDU1

525

1.9060

XDUB

14:39:52

00029164856TRDU1

2,193

1.9060

XDUB

14:39:52

00029164857TRDU1

2,494

1.9060

XDUB

14:45:43

00029164862TRDU1

2,295

1.9080

XDUB

15:05:50

00029164875TRDU1

862

1.9080

XDUB

15:11:44

00029164879TRDU1

1,500

1.9080

XDUB

15:11:44

00029164880TRDU1

4,648

1.9080

XDUB

15:39:31

00029164904TRDU1

1,400

1.9100

XDUB

15:40:31

00029164906TRDU1

1,003

1.9100

XDUB

15:40:31

00029164907TRDU1

2,358

1.9080

XDUB

15:51:46

00029164911TRDU1

2,373

1.9120

XDUB

16:04:06

00029164915TRDU1

1,500

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:25

00029164928TRDU1

251

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:25

00029164929TRDU1

1,249

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:25

00029164930TRDU1

251

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:25

00029164931TRDU1

1,500

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:28

00029164932TRDU1

1,751

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:29

00029164933TRDU1

225

1.9160

XDUB

16:08:29

00029164934TRDU1

567

1.9200

XDUB

16:25:45

00029164956TRDU1

780

1.9200

XDUB

16:25:45

00029164957TRDU1

1,816

1.9200

XDUB

16:25:45

00029164958TRDU1

 

 


