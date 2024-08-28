28.08.2024 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

28 August 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 August 2024 it purchased a total of 148,383 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

98,383

50,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9080  

£1.6120

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.8980

£1.6000

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.9044

£1.6081

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,240,902 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Intermediary Code

GDBSIE21XXX

Timezone

BST

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,337

1.9060

XDUB

08:36:41

00029165440TRDU1

916

1.9060

XDUB

08:51:12

00029165512TRDU1

1,400

1.9060

XDUB

08:51:12

00029165511TRDU1

255

1.9040

XDUB

08:59:56

00029165618TRDU1

2,418

1.9040

XDUB

09:00:21

00029165620TRDU1

94

1.9060

XDUB

09:34:36

00029165783TRDU1

5

1.9060

XDUB

09:34:36

00029165784TRDU1

2,676

1.9080

XDUB

09:36:03

00029165787TRDU1

2,348

1.9060

XDUB

09:36:03

00029165789TRDU1

89

1.9060

XDUB

09:36:03

00029165788TRDU1

89

1.9040

XDUB

09:36:03

00029165790TRDU1

2,045

1.9040

XDUB

09:45:53

00029165844TRDU1

2,265

1.9040

XDUB

09:45:53

00029165842TRDU1

2,265

1.9040

XDUB

09:45:53

00029165840TRDU1

1,995

1.9060

XDUB

10:34:30

00029166103TRDU1

331

1.9060

XDUB

10:34:30

00029166104TRDU1

2,350

1.9040

XDUB

10:44:20

00029166109TRDU1

2,351

1.9000

XDUB

11:06:53

00029166160TRDU1

4,710

1.9000

XDUB

11:06:53

00029166159TRDU1

5,102

1.8980

XDUB

11:54:16

00029166365TRDU1

2,674

1.9000

XDUB

12:36:11

00029166418TRDU1

4,626

1.9080

XDUB

13:14:16

00029166475TRDU1

4,877

1.9060

XDUB

13:16:17

00029166482TRDU1

2,658

1.9040

XDUB

13:48:44

00029166592TRDU1

2,558

1.9020

XDUB

13:48:44

00029166594TRDU1

2,555

1.9020

XDUB

13:48:44

00029166593TRDU1

4,992

1.9060

XDUB

14:29:07

00029166749TRDU1

2,289

1.9060

XDUB

14:29:07

00029166748TRDU1

2,280

1.9060

XDUB

14:42:33

00029166838TRDU1

2,848

1.9080

XDUB

14:51:33

00029166876TRDU1

1,808

1.9080

XDUB

14:51:33

00029166877TRDU1

393

1.9020

XDUB

15:05:00

00029166935TRDU1

4,695

1.9060

XDUB

15:12:44

00029166960TRDU1

2,448

1.9060

XDUB

15:12:44

00029166959TRDU1

2,825

1.9040

XDUB

15:25:50

00029167091TRDU1

2,624

1.9020

XDUB

15:35:16

00029167289TRDU1

2,747

1.9020

XDUB

15:40:50

00029167338TRDU1

4,829

1.9080

XDUB

16:00:31

00029167719TRDU1

2,705

1.9060

XDUB

16:00:31

00029167723TRDU1

2,401

1.9040

XDUB

16:09:35

00029167836TRDU1

2,510

1.9040

XDUB

16:18:28

00029168006TRDU1

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of Shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading venue

Time of transaction

Transaction Reference Number

2,593

1.6120

XLON

08:51:27

00029165514TRDU1

2,662

1.6080

XLON

09:15:54

00029165742TRDU1

688

1.6080

XLON

09:45:53

00029165843TRDU1

1,735

1.6080

XLON

09:45:53

00029165841TRDU1

1,770

1.6120

XLON

10:30:57

00029166077TRDU1

574

1.6120

XLON

10:30:57

00029166076TRDU1

2,323

1.6080

XLON

10:40:14

00029166108TRDU1

2,533

1.6060

XLON

11:30:45

00029166274TRDU1

2,294

1.6000

XLON

11:54:16

00029166367TRDU1

2,749

1.6020

XLON

11:54:16

00029166366TRDU1

2,481

1.6100

XLON

13:16:17

00029166481TRDU1

2,400

1.6100

XLON

13:45:03

00029166573TRDU1

2,340

1.6100

XLON

14:17:26

00029166724TRDU1

2,539

1.6100

XLON

14:34:42

00029166777TRDU1

2,623

1.6100

XLON

14:42:32

00029166837TRDU1

492

1.6100

XLON

14:42:32

00029166836TRDU1

2,366

1.6080

XLON

15:12:51

00029166965TRDU1

2,120

1.6060

XLON

15:13:11

00029166973TRDU1

2,308

1.6060

XLON

15:13:11

00029166972TRDU1

2,290

1.6100

XLON

15:56:52

00029167660TRDU1

2,414

1.6080

XLON

16:06:15

00029167754TRDU1

2,489

1.6060

XLON

16:09:36

00029167840TRDU1

3,217

1.6100

XLON

16:28:21

00029168271TRDU1

 


